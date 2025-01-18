Experts calculate the staggering impact of one common traffic pollutant: 'Still poses a threat to population health'

The team quantified the disease burden associated with exposure to the pollutant.

Researchers in Germany found that while nitrogen dioxide emissions in the country have gone down significantly since 2010, high concentrations of this common environmental pollutant are still a public health issue.

What happened?

The research team quantified the disease burden attributable to nitrogen dioxide exposure for associated health outcomes like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), type 2 diabetes mellitus, ischemic heart disease, lung cancer, stroke, and cardiovascular and respiratory mortality.

They found that the burden of disease due to nitrogen dioxide exposure had decreased from 261,503 lost healthy years in 2010 to 100,032 in 2021. However, the team stated that this common traffic pollutant "still poses a threat to population health in Germany."

"While the current legal concentration limit was generally not exceeded in Germany in 2021, stricter new values proposed by WHO were frequently surpassed," the researchers said.

Why is this study important?

As the experts pointed out, exposure to nitrogen dioxide is linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses, as well as other negative health outcomes.

Nitrogen dioxide also harms the environment. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency explained that the gas contributes to acid rain, harming sensitive ecosystems, including lakes and forests. The agency added that nitrogen dioxide in the atmosphere contributes to nutrient pollution in coastal waters.

Nitrogen dioxide is not the only type of air pollution that is sickening people, however. For instance, one study found that New York subway riders are being exposed to dangerous levels of PM2.5, which can lead to cardiovascular, respiratory, and neurological diseases.

What's being done about nitrogen dioxide?

The World Health Organization's air quality guidelines recommend levels and interim targets for common pollutants such as particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, ozone, and sulfur dioxide. Though these are not legally binding, governments can use them to help drive policy regarding air pollutants.

The EPA noted that nitrogen dioxide emissions are produced by fuel burning from cars, trucks and buses, power plants, and off-road equipment. Reducing the use of these dirty fuels will not only reduce nitrogen dioxide, but it can also help with the climate crisis, as oil, coal, and natural gas pollutants are largely responsible for rising global temperatures.

One New York law is helping out by requiring all Lyfts and Ubers to be EVs by the year 2030. Plus, Scotland is planning to turn urban neighborhoods into "20-minute cities," which will give more residents access to public transportation and reduce the need for cars.

You can do your part by walking more, cycling to your destination, and using public transportation when available. You can also make your next car an EV, as this mode of transport produces no toxic tailpipe emissions.

