Side-by-side vehicle comparison highlights dangerous trend threatening pedestrian safety: '[They] don't get regulated or changed'

A TikTok user recently sparked an online debate when he posted a video pointing out that massive pickup trucks and SUVs are responsible for a large number of pedestrian and cyclist fatalities.

The popularity of SUVs and pickup trucks has exploded in recent years. In fact, according to The Week, "In 2022, SUVs accounted for a massive 46% of global car sales." And with that, car companies have embraced the trend by producing larger and larger vehicles. But in the event of an accident, these behemoths pose a significant danger to other motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists.

In the video, molesrcool (@molesrcool) points out that a small car such as a Mazda Miata is more heavily regulated than a massive Ram 1500. "Meanwhile the front ends of these big pickup trucks don't get regulated or changed even though they're disproportionately the most dangerous cars on the road," he said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, pedestrian fatalities increased 57% from 2013 to 2022, as noted by the Associated Press. This increase goes hand in hand with the increase in sales of pickup trucks and SUVs.

And it seems the larger the truck, the more likely a tragic result in the event of an accident.

"Trucks and sport utility vehicles with hood heights greater than 40 inches are about 45% more likely to cause fatalities in pedestrian crashes than shorter vehicles with sloped hoods," Reuters reported, via the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

This is not the first time molesrcool has created a buzz-worthy video on the subject of large vehicles. In another popular post that gained traction, he showed how incredibly big SUVs and pickup trucks regularly take up multiple parking spots.

The online debates help bring up interesting points. Large pickup trucks and SUVs are certainly valuable for consumers who need to haul or tow bulky items regularly. But for the majority of consumers — who use them simply to go to work or to go grocery shopping — they are not necessary.

In addition to the safety issues they pose, they can also drain your bank account because they require expensive gas and repairs. And they emit large quantities of pollution, making the air less clean for everyone.

Commenters on the post seemed to be on molesrcool's side.

"I bike everywhere and the giant trucks that can't see me are infinitely more terrifying than the Little cars that wave at me," one user said.

Another noted: "People like to say 'I feel safer because I can see over the traffic.' No, you feel safer because you can't see the traffic. Like, AT ALL."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.