Luxury car brand unveils next-gen EV with revolutionary tech and range: 'This is the [model] we have been waiting for'

The new model is the longest-range EV in the company's American portfolio.

Audi's new A6 E-Tron is ready to hit U.S. roads this summer, with an Environmental Protection Agency-rated range of 392 miles on a single charge, helping make range anxiety a thing of the past.

As InsideEVs detailed, this is now the longest-range electric vehicle that the company offers in its American portfolio, but there's more to the sedan than just stamina.

The 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack is compatible with DC fast charging, giving it the ability to charge up to 80% in around 21 minutes. The Premium Platform Electric architecture also allows the battery to rest low in the floor, giving back seat passengers more legroom.

The base model A6 features a 375-horsepower rear electric motor, as the report detailed, but if you're looking for more power, there are two additional models to choose from, although your range will take a hit.

The A6 Sportback E-Tron Quattro features a second motor to provide 465 horsepower, while the high-performance S6 E-Tron Quattro's dual-motor powertrain bumps the horsepower up to 543. However, the exchange of range for power leaves those models with 377 and 324 miles, respectively.

The base model A6 offers a surprising number of freebies that don't require a subscription, as the report explained. Audi's Android Automotive OS-based infotainment system provides free features such as remote start, remote lock and unlock, remote charging management, and roadside assistance.

You can also upgrade for additional connectivity features that require a subscription. Connect Nav offers satellite imagery, real-time traffic information, charging and parking info, and a special 3D city view option. The Connect Plus Level adds a Wi-Fi hot spot and online radio to the mix.

With an array of high-level features and long-range capabilities, it's getting easier every day to make the switch to an EV over a gas-guzzling model.

EVs can use up to 91% of the energy from their battery and regenerative braking, making them incredibly energy efficient and cheaper to operate. Meanwhile, gas vehicles have around 16% to 25% energy efficiency and spew planet-warming pollution while you drive them.

The 2025 Audi A6 E-Tron is expected to hit the streets this summer, with prices starting at $67,195. The announcement seems to have some customers excited about a new long-range alternative on the market.

"This is the Model S killer we have been waiting for. Faster charging, better (real world) range, more luxury, and better service," one commenter shared.

