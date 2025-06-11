Innovative company gets $320 million grant that could help bring down cost of electric vehicles: 'Marks a significant step forward'

The company is already active globally.

In a major boost for clean energy and more sustainable tech, Ascend Elements is building a new battery materials facility in Poland, and it just got a massive vote of confidence.

The Polish government is backing the project with a $320 million grant, according to Charged EVs.

That might sound like a niche manufacturing update, but it could help decrease the cost of electric vehicles, clean up air pollution, and reduce harmful mining practices.

The U.S.-based company plans to use the funding to construct a facility in Poland that makes precursor cathode active material, or pCAM, a key building block in EV batteries.

What makes this especially exciting is the fact that Ascend Elements creates pCAM using recycled lithium-ion batteries rather than mining new materials such as nickel, manganese, and cobalt.

This process, called Hydro-to-Cathode, is designed to be far cleaner than traditional battery recycling methods.

A recent life cycle assessment cited by the company found that it dramatically reduces pollution, offering real benefits to the air we breathe and the health of nearby communities.

"This offer of support from the Polish government marks a significant step forward in Ascend Elements' European growth strategy," CEO Linh Austin said.

The company is already active globally, with a recycling site in Georgia, a manufacturing plant in Kentucky, and another partnership in Zawiercie, Poland.

Together, these facilities point toward a growing circular economy, a system where valuable materials are reused rather than wasted.

Cleaner batteries also lead to cleaner air, especially for communities hit hardest by industrial pollution.

Cities and companies can benefit from a more stable, less polluting battery supply, which supports energy independence and long-term savings.

As pollution from traditional mining and battery waste decreases, we're also likely to see real public health improvements.

Redwood Materials is developing similar battery recycling solutions, and secondhand EV batteries are being reused to provide backup power in homes.

"This project marks a critical step in transforming Europe's battery materials landscape," Tomasz Poznar, senior vice president of commercial at Ascend, explained.

