Experts make bold suggestion for thousands of tons of outdated used EV batteries: 'It's not going to be easy'

Clean energy experts in Australia say reusing and recycling old electric vehicle batteries could be the key to reducing electronic waste across the globe.

Researchers from Edith Cowan University studied predictions of how much e-waste comes from used EV batteries, per The Conversation. Right now, an estimated 100,000 EVs are on Australia's roads. Experts with the University of Technology Sydney suggest that by 2030, this could produce around 30,000 tons of e-waste, spiking to 360,000 tons by 2040. They warn that e-waste in landfills increases human health risks and the risk of fire.

The experts at ECU proposed a new scale for assessing the health of EV batteries at the end of their initial use.

A battery health assessment of at least 80% of the original capacity means batteries can be reused for things like smaller EVs, scooters, and golf carts. An assessment of 60% to 80% would make a battery eligible to be reused for different applications, like stationary power storage. All batteries under 60% would be mined for precious minerals to be used in new batteries.

Adopting this scale would require manufacturers to make battery data accessible. Batteries are typically sealed shut, preventing access to specific data.

"Old EV batteries have huge potential," wrote the creators of the EV battery health assessment scale, per The Conversation. "But it's not going to be easy to realize this."

Recycling companies have proved that up to 95% of EV battery parts can be recycled. But the experts at ECU say batteries in Australia are designed with performance and safety at the forefront, with recyclability as an afterthought.

In the meantime, other nations are requiring manufacturers to provide EV battery data for recyclers. The European Union will begin requiring a digital passport for all EVs in January 2027. In 2021, California passed a law requiring manufacturers to provide reports on battery health to recyclers.

