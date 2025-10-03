Iconic apparel brand launches game-changing new customer experience: 'We're thrilled to show you'

Repairing, reselling, or upcycling old clothing is one of the best ways to keep more money in your pocket while reducing waste in landfills and contributing to a circular economy. The apparel and outdoor equipment company Arc'teryx is helping customers do just that with its gear maintenance and repair centers.

How does the ReBIRD sustainability program work?

According to the sporting goods company Amer Sports, the ReBIRD initiatives focus on extending the life of its products through repair, resale, and recycling. The program comprises three components: ReCare, which focuses on the care and maintenance of clothing and equipment at dedicated Service Centers; ReGear, which resells pre-owned items; and ReCut, which upcycles old materials into new products.

The company offers all these services at no cost, and best of all, customers can snag a store credit worth 20% of the clothing's original retail value when they trade in unwanted items.

Arc'teryx offers ReCare services at centers in New York, Vancouver, Toronto, Beijing, Tokyo, and Boulder, Colorado, with over 25 operating globally, according to Koorvi.

Why should I take advantage of care and repair services?

Care and repair services allow you to keep clothing and outdoor gear in good condition, which means you won't have to shop for new items nearly as often. Even if your clothing is beyond repair, these services can upcycle the garments into valuable products that contribute to a zero-waste economy.

At Arc'teryx's repair centers, though, it's not just about patching up old clothing — the company also shares tips with customers on how to take care of garments to maximize their lifespan, even after many outdoor adventures.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

"Instead of shaming people for not taking better care of their gear, we say, 'We're thrilled to show you how you can care for this garment so that it will stay with you for countless adventures,'" Dominique Showers, vice president of ReBIRD, told Amer Sports.

If consumers have the necessary knowledge to repair clothing rather than discard it, it can have a significant environmental impact. According to Business Waste, the world produces approximately 92 million tons of textile waste annually, with about 57% of it ending up in landfills, and only 12% being recycled. As clothing breaks down in landfills, it releases harmful chemicals from plastics and synthetic dyes, as well as planet-warming pollution from methane.

Arc'teryx stated that through its ReBIRD program, the company prevented the release of over 66,000 pounds of carbon last year.

Are there similar programs to the ReBIRD sustainability initiative?

Yes, there are many programs similar to the ReBIRD circularity platform that will offer either store credit or cash for unwanted clothing or gear, and some will repair products for free. Companies such as ThredUp and Play It Again will give you cash for your old stuff, and Lululemon, Patagonia, and REI will offer store credit ranging from $5 to $100 for gently used gear.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.