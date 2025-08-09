  • Business Business

Amazon reveals ambitious plan to target major issue with its operations: 'We want to reduce it as much as possible'

"You want to prevent it from even happening, right?"

by Simon Sage
Online retail giant Amazon has issued its first waste diversion metrics, according to Waste Dive.

Amazon claims 85% of its waste in 2024 was diverted from landfills, compared to 84% in 2023 and 82% in 2022.

"We see waste as a defect, and we want to reduce it as much as possible," said Amazon's director of waste, Justine Mahler, per Waste Dive.

In a wide-ranging interview, Mahler detailed how Amazon is gathering data on its waste, using AI in sorting, switching to paper packaging where possible, and making food donations when it would otherwise go to waste.

Amazon's 2024 sustainability report goes into more detail about how and where Amazon is attempting to curb its waste, along with information on its other eco-friendly efforts. These include energy, water, biodiversity, and supply chain initiatives. For example, it has rolled out a sizable fleet of electric delivery trucks and has invested in solar energy.

Minimizing plastic waste is a worthwhile goal, as it is not readily recycled. When left in landfills, it degrades into microplastics, which find their way into our food systems and, once ingested, introduce endocrine, immune, digestive, and reproductive health risks.

Given the large scale of operations for mainstream brands, even the smallest improvement in waste efficiency can have a substantial environmental impact. That said, Amazon has created problems as well.

Many of its power-hungry data centers have relied on dirty energy. Many of its returns wind up in landfills. Much of its packaging is still excessive. Some of its recycling programs just divert packaging to landfills anyway.

While roadblocks for the company remain, Mahler was quick to highlight that a big part of Amazon's work in minimizing waste is being keenly aware of consumer demand.

"In the waste hierarchy, you want to prevent it from even happening, right?" she said, per Waste Dive. "We're constantly trying to optimize the amount of inventory that we have, to make sure that we've got the right amount to match customer demand, but not in excess that could potentially drive waste."

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

Giving me money back 💰

Letting me trade for new stuff 👕

Making it as easy as possible ⚡

Keeping my stuff out of landfills 🗑️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

