Amazon customer sparks fury with photo of package contents from recent online order: 'This is beyond ridiculous'

A Reddit user's post about receiving a tiny pencil sharpener in an oversized plastic shipping package sparked outrage online, highlighting ongoing concerns about wasteful shipping practices from major retailers.

What happened?

The user shared a photo with Reddit's r/EgregiousPackaging community showing a small metal eyeliner pencil sharpener delivered in a large Amazon-branded plastic mailer.

The package dwarfed its contents, which the user displayed in a small bag for scale. Other items from the same order arrived in a separate box.

"They have the brown paper mailers that are waaaay smaller than this. This is beyond ridiculous," one commenter noted.

Why is excessive packaging concerning?

Oversized packaging creates unnecessary waste that fills landfills and pollutes waterways. Single-use plastic mailers often end up in oceans or break down into harmful microplastics. This waste also increases shipping weights and volumes, leading to higher fuel use during transportation.

The environmental toll extends beyond the packaging itself. Manufacturing extra plastic packaging requires more raw materials and energy. When packages are larger than needed, delivery trucks carry less efficiently packed loads, increasing the carbon footprint of shipping operations.

Is Amazon doing anything about this?

Amazon has stated goals to reduce packaging waste. The company reports that it has cut packaging weight by 43% per shipment since 2015 and created "Frustration Free Packaging" guidelines to encourage the use of right-sized containers.

However, incidents like this suggest inconsistent implementation of these initiatives. While Amazon offers paper mailers and other plastic-free options, customers continue reporting examples of overpackaging.

What's being done about excessive packaging more broadly?

Many retailers now use artificial intelligence to calculate optimal package sizes. Companies like Dell pioneer mushroom-based packaging materials that decompose naturally. Target and Walmart have committed to sustainable packaging goals, including increased recycled content.

Shoppers can help by selecting "group items" at checkout when available, providing feedback about overpackaging through customer service channels, supporting companies that use minimal, eco-friendly packaging, and reusing or properly recycling packaging materials.

The push for properly sized, sustainable packaging continues to gain momentum as customers demand better practices. With increased awareness and improved technology, retailers have growing opportunities to match package sizes to products while choosing Earth-friendly materials.

