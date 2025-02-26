Amazon makes major changes to thousands of delivery vans: 'It's cool seeing them on the roads'

You can find these in Boston, Denver, New York, Seattle, and more.

In 2022, Amazon embarked on a mission to put 100,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road, and it has already implemented 20,000 EVs in the U.S.

Chain Store Age reported that Amazon is making excellent progress toward its goals. The company's Rivian electric delivery vans hit the streets in the summer of 2022. Over three years, it has expanded the fleet to 20,000 vehicles in over 40 major U.S. cities. You can find these vans in Boston, Denver, New York, Seattle, and more.

The company's goal is to have 100,000 on the road by 2030. This is part of Amazon's Climate Pledge to reduce emissions to zero by 2040.

These EDVs alone delivered over one billion packages to American customers in 2024. Across 150 U.S. Amazon delivery stations, more than 24,000 EV chargers have been installed. This significant shift toward EVs boosts the industry. The more Amazon embraces these vehicles, the easier it will be for the average person to make the switch.

These EVs are also delivering packages across Europe. Amazon already has thousands of EDVs on the road in Europe. But it will expand its fleet with the custom Rivian vans. Overall, Amazon has put more than 15 types of EVs into action. This includes delivery vehicles, e-cargo bikes, and e-rickshaws.

According to Statista, in 2021, Amazon's carbon impact was equal to 78.86 million tons of carbon dioxide. For reference, this is almost as much pollution as all of Morocco produced in a single year. The company's pivot toward sustainable business practices can substantially impact the Earth's environmental health.

In 2023, Amazon's carbon impact decreased to 75.86 million tons. While this is still a massive contribution to pollution, the steadily lowering number is promising. But the company is a long way from reaching zero pollution.

Reducing plastic packaging, using recycled materials, and utilizing green hydrogen are just a few ways Amazon is moving toward its goals. And people are thrilled about the progress.

In a Rivian subreddit post, people celebrated the electric vans.

One person said, "It's cool seeing them on the roads putting in work over gasoline vans."

Others hoped to see more EDVs making deliveries. Someone said they "wish USPS will use Rivian EDVs as well."

Another person commented, "Hopefully they will deploy them to Canada soon."

The good news is the Rivian vans likely will be used in the Great North soon.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.