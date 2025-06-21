Employee sparks outrage after sharing dark truth about Amazon returns: 'I think people completely forgot about that part'

An estimated 3.5 billion products are returned annually in the US.

A retail worker, who works at a store that accepts Amazon returns, shared an image with Reddit's r/Anticonsumption community showing six full pallets of returned items collected over just one weekend.

What's happening?

The image shows towering pallets packed with returned items, all gathered from a single store during one weekend.

"Six full pallets of returns that will more than likely go to the landfills," the poster wrote, adding that they shared this with friends and family who regularly use Amazon, hoping to influence their shopping habits.

Photo Credit: Reddit

This massive pile forms part of the estimated 3.5 billion products returned annually in the U.S. Many retailers find it cheaper to throw away returned items than to reprocess them.

One Redditor commented, "With how easy returns can be, you essentially have the option to 'try it on in the store', but instead of leaving it on a hook for the employee to grab and save you the 2 minute walk to put it back, you don't have to go to the store at all. You can just send it back and forth across the entire f****** planet."

Another replied, "I think people completely forgot that part!! It gets shipped from china, then onto a plane, then a truck, then a smaller truck to your door, then you get in your car and drive it the store to return, then another truck picks up those returns, then more trucks to whatever it goes from there."

Why is excessive product waste concerning?

Each returned item carries a carbon impact from its manufacturing process, plus additional pollution from shipping stages. Many returned products travel thousands of miles before ending up in landfills, where they release methane as they break down.

For items with electronics or batteries, landfill disposal causes toxic chemicals to leak into soil and water. Even regular products add to overflowing landfills and waste valuable resources and energy.

Is Amazon doing anything about this?

Amazon has started some sustainability initiatives, including its Climate Pledge to reach net-zero carbon by 2040.

Critics note that Amazon's business model encourages heavy consumption through features like one-click ordering and free returns. While the company has reduced some packaging, the problem of return waste remains mostly untouched.

Some Amazon facilities work with liquidation companies or donation programs, but this practice isn't common across all return locations.

What can I do to help reduce return waste?

You can take several steps to lower your shopping's environmental impact.

Buy with intention by researching products thoroughly beforehand, making returns less likely. Shop locally when possible, which cuts shipping pollution and lets you see products before purchase.

When buying online, check sizing charts carefully and read reviews to make better choices. Find online retailers with smarter return policies. Some stores have dedicated restocking systems rather than trashing returns.

Before returning items, consider whether they could be fixed, reused, or donated locally instead.

