Billionaire raises eyebrows with latest outrageous purchase and relisting: 'Falling apart'

It was auctioned off by the government.

A Turkish billionaire bought and restored a once-abandoned superyacht that spent months moored off the coast of Antigua, guzzling thousands of gallons of diesel just to stay afloat.

The Alfa Nero is a 267-foot-long superyacht, complete with an infinity pool, dance floor, and helipad, among other flashy amenities.

However, when its previous owner left it without notice, the country's government was tasked with keeping the ship running to prevent it from causing further issues. If left alone, it could deteriorate to a point where maintenance risks could compromise the surrounding waters and potentially those living nearby as well.

"Fuel costs alone totaled $2,000 per day, and that didn't include docking, maintenance, or crew support needed to keep the yacht from falling apart," wrote Supercar Blondie.

With all of that taken into account, the government decided to sell the yacht as no one had come forward to claim it within the allotted timeframe.

Billionaire Ali Riza Yildirim purchased the ship for a mere $40 million, according to Supercar Blondie, which is only a small part of what such vessels would usually cost. He then refurbished and relisted it for $102 million, which would turn a profit of over double what he paid back in revenue.

Instances such as these end up costing the average person more money in tax dollars as a result. Even just keeping superyachts and luxury cruise liners docked is an expensive and complicated process, involving not only fuel expenditure, but upkeep costs just to continue to run properly.

Additionally, superyachts are notorious for the exorbitant amounts of resources they consume. They are also one of the highest carbon-emitting maritime vessels, adding to the continuous rise in global temperatures year over year.

With many focused on creating a healthier future, vessels like the Alfa Nero are a visible roadblock to a cleaner planet.

Education on how luxury yachts, especially ones as large as the Alfa Nero, affect the quality of the air people breathe and the water they float in is crucial.

Per Yacht Carbon Offset, superyachts can cause oil spills, noises that disrupt wildlife, and an excess of plastic waste. Each type of pollution contributes to the degradation of the marine habitats such ships float over.

While some superyacht companies claim to be looking into more sustainable fuel alternatives, the reality of such a thing is a far-off solution. Offsetting the carbon footprint of such massive vehicles is a monumental task that will take time to pursue.

For the present, being aware of how excessive luxury yachts can cost taxpayers millions and cause consistent damage to the environment is key.

