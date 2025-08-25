Billionaire's 190-foot superyacht blocked from leaving harbor amid international struggle: 'The sweet smell of sanctions'

The superyacht Phi, owned by Sergei Naumenko, will remain detained in London, the U.K. Supreme Court ruled. Megayacht News reports this is the latest chapter in the three-year legal battle.

The 192-foot yacht has been detained since March 2022 because of sanctions related to the Russia-Ukraine war. Despite its owner's appeals, it cannot leave the London harbor.

While Naumenko is not being directly penalized by arresting the yacht or stripping him of ownership, he's unable to use the superyacht. The U.K. government cited his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin when it ordered the yacht's detention, Megayacht News reports. This detention marks the first of its kind in British waters because of Russian sanctions.

The U.K. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that keeping the vessel docked is legal, despite the owners' appeal stating that it is being withheld without justification. According to the judges, "Given the court's finding that the detention of the Phi was lawful, the issue does not arise in this appeal."

They noted that the charter activity generates over €650,000 ($761,000) weekly, potentially supporting Russia's political and economic networks. This ruling highlights that even indirect prestige and wealth among Russian elites, such as Naumenko, have consequences that align with the objectives of international sanctions.

The case has drawn attention not just for its geopolitical stakes but also for what Phi represents: a symbol of unchecked wealth with staggering environmental costs. Superyachts are among the most polluting forms of private luxury.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

According to Fortune, a single vessel can emit more carbon than 1,500 cars annually. These floating mansions burn immense amounts of fuel daily, all while ordinary citizens are asked to reduce their own climate footprints.

Environmental advocates argue that detentions like this underscore the urgent need to reassess the relationship between wealth and consumption, as well as its impact on pollution.

Cleaner alternatives already exist in marine technology, from wind-assisted shipping to electric ferries, but superyachts continue to epitomize some of the least sustainable uses of resources.

Commenters on r/WorldNews shared their sentiments on the detainment, with one saying, "The sweet smell of sanctions."

With another chiming in, "Stop detaining them and just start disassembling them."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.