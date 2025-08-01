Outrage ensues after image of superyacht parked in public harbor surfaces online: 'Where are the orcas when you need them?'

"Which impoverished loser owns the yacht on the left?"

Superyacht ownership continues to bewilder and face backlash from the general population online.

In a recent Reddit post, a user shared a photo of what appeared to be a superyacht showdown in a Baltimore marina.

Photo Credit: Reddit

With two massive ships beside each other, one a bit bigger than the other, the original poster joked, "Welcome to Baltimore, hon! BTW, excuse my bigger f****** yacht…"

Superyachts are defined by Bloomberg as boats over 100 feet long, with most prices starting at tens of millions of dollars.

The Guardian reported on a behemoth megayacht, which was estimated to cost $800 million, reporting that "owning a megayacht is the most polluting activity a single person can possibly engage in."

These humongous ships require excessive dirty fuels to run, polluting both the air and water. To make matters worse, they also contribute to light and noise pollution and have disrupted marine life.

Other superyachts have gained attention online, such as a $450 million vessel estimated to emit as much carbon dioxide a day as the average human emits in a year. Meanwhile, another yacht faced backlash for not only being outrageously expensive but also having a questionable design.

Seeing as angry internet users are not effectively bullying yacht owners out of purchasing these huge vessels, some companies are taking strides to at least curb the environmental impact of superyachts. One yachtmaker designed a superyacht that relies on renewable energy and has the ability to be carbon-neutral.

Commenters on the dueling superyacht post reveled in the ostentatiousness of the two ships.

One user joked about the smaller of the ships, saying, "Which impoverished loser owns the yacht on the left?"

Someone else added, "Where are the orcas when you need them," referencing previous orca attacks that have taken down yachts.

