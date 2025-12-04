Surprising buyer purchases superyacht seized by US authorities: 'Oppressive opulence'

A superyacht has been a subject of international legal dispute after its seizure in Fiji in 2022, and the Amadea was sold earlier this year to a company with ties to President Donald Trump, according to The Moscow Times.

The 106-meter (348-foot) yacht, once owned by sanctioned Russian Senator Suleiman Kerimov, was auctioned on Sept. 10 under the supervision of U.S. authorities and is now linked to a company associated with Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani.

According to Luxurylaunches, the yacht boasts "an infinity pool, a Jacuzzi, a helipad, two spas, and a private cinema" and rivals "the most extravagant palaces, with a grand piano, gilded bar, golden elevators, and even a lobster tank." The outlet reported that the yacht's upkeep cost $850,000 of American taxpayer dollars monthly.

As of Oct. 10, the British Virgin Islands-registered Beyond Holdings Group owns the yacht, and corporate records tie the firm to a property belonging to Sajwani's business. The billionaire's empire spans luxury real estate projects in the Gulf, Europe, and the United States. He is also a longtime ally of President Trump.

The Amadea was seized in Fiji in 2022 as part of sanctions enforcement and was later transferred to San Diego and approved for sale by a federal court this June.

According to SlashGear, the Amadea traveled 8,358 nautical miles in one year and racked up $530,000 in fuel costs. This amount of travel in a yacht that burns fossil fuels has grave impacts on the environment, and even Amadea's upkeep over the past few years while docked has consumed resources.

One Oxfam report found that "50 of the world's richest billionaires on average produce more carbon through their investments, private jets, and yachts in just over an hour and a half than the average person does in their entire lifetime."

The $325 million megayacht has drawn mixed reviews online throughout its controversial history, but one YouTube comment on a tour of the vessel sums it up: "Somewhat oppressive opulence....Much more of an overbearing floating palace."

