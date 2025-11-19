Farmers devastated by dramatic decline in annual harvest of key crop: 'Yield is very low'

Local agricultural officials said they are working to support farmers.

Farmers in the Balakayati region of northern Iraq say they're facing one of their worst apple harvests in years, according to 964media.

What's happening?

A combination of unusually cold weather and spring snowfall severely damaged orchards, slashing yields across the area.

"Because of cold, wind, and snow, this year's apple yield is very low," farmer Rashid Hassan said. "Last year I harvested 40 tons from my orchard, but this year I only got 15 tons — and I had the highest yield among other farmers."

Balakayati, known for its fertile soil and high-quality produce, typically produces around 2,000 tons of apples each season. This year's total is expected to fall far below average.

In neighboring Duhok Governorate, officials are reporting an estimated 60% drop in production due to similar weather conditions and low rainfall.

Beyond the direct losses, local growers are struggling to compete with cheaper imported apples flooding markets from Iran, further undercutting their already reduced earnings.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Why is this decreased harvest important?

A sharp decline in regional harvests doesn't just threaten the livelihoods of orchard owners — it also drives up prices for shoppers and increases dependence on imported produce.

As global temperatures shift, more frequent and erratic weather patterns are disrupting growing seasons. Unseasonable frost, hail, and late snowfalls can wipe out blossoms before fruit sets, leaving trees barren and farmers without income.

Similar struggles have recently hit growers in other parts of the world, from olive farmers in Spain to cherry producers in the U.S., leading to smaller harvests and higher food costs.

These disruptions ripple outward through communities, affecting not only local economies but also access to affordable, healthy food.

What's being done about these declining crop yields?

Local agricultural officials said they are working to support farmers through replanting programs and improved irrigation systems to help protect future harvests.

However, experts noted that long-term resilience will depend on expanding crop insurance, developing more cold-resistant plant varieties, and adopting more sustainable water management practices.

Globally, initiatives promoting climate-resilient agriculture — from soil restoration to precision weather forecasting — are helping growers adapt to changing conditions.

Everyday consumers can help too, by buying local produce, supporting small farms, and reducing food waste.

For a closer look at how changing weather is reshaping the world's food systems, learning more about critical environmental challenges can help build a cleaner future.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.