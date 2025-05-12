Experts issue warning as farmers lose up to 75% of key crop: 'Really important'

"It might allow a bit more inflection for whenever it's harvested."

Rising global temperatures and extreme weather are affecting agriculture and food supplies worldwide, including in Michigan, where cherry farmers have suffered significant losses, according to the Spartan Newsroom.

What's happening?

Per Michigan State University's news publication, warming temperatures have had a major impact on Michigan's cherry industry. Michigan is the top producer of tart cherries in the United States, accounting for roughly 75% of total production. It also cultivates around 20% of the nation's sweet cherries, per Grist.

However, increasingly frequent severe weather is leading to declining harvest quality and lower yields, with farmers losing 30% to 75% of cherry crops in 2024. Farmers told Grist that an unseasonably mild winter and heavy downpours in the spring caused many cherries to rot, creating the perfect environment for pests and fungi. Brown rot disease affected most of the remaining crops.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources told Spartan that the steadily warming Lake Michigan is causing fruit trees to bloom too early, increasing the risk of disease outbreaks and damage from late-season frosts. Apples, corn, and soybeans have also been impacted by altered weather patterns and unusually warm winters.

"The major thing climate change is affecting is the agriculture sector," Cheryl Ruble, the Sierra Club Michigan chapter volunteer leader, told the Spartan Newsroom. "Michigan's agriculture is a really really important economic, cultural, and societal sector."

Why is this concerning?

Michigan's agricultural industry is a significant economic driver for both the state and the U.S., contributing more than $100 billion to the state's economy each year, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Food processing and agriculture employ roughly 17% of the state's population and produce 300 agricultural commodities, including cherry products, blueberries, and pumpkins.

The erratic weather is severely affecting the production of many crops, making farming less reliable and forcing many farmers to seek emergency relief from the government to cover losses, according to Grist.

Heavier rainfall has made growing conditions challenging, as it disrupts soil health and affects when farmers can grow crops.

"The temperatures, as they alter throughout the year, including warm spells, or warm rainy spells, is going to change the microbial community," Randolph Beaudry, Michigan State University horticulture professor, told Spartan. "It might allow a bit more inflection for whenever it's harvested … increasing chances of decay and poorer crop quality."

If yields continue to decline, it could have far-reaching impacts on state and global food supplies. Michigan is a major exporter of soybeans, corn, dairy, and sugar products, according to the U.S. Trade Representative.

What's being done to safeguard Michigan's food supply?

Spartan reported that some crops have had higher production and yields, but others are performing poorly due to the volatile climate.

However, farmers have found creative ways to work with Mother Nature and improve crop growth by planting prairie strips alongside corn and wheat, which helps reduce soil erosion. Cherry growers in Washington enlisted the help of dogs to sniff out diseases that impact the fruit, a strategy that could provide hope for Michigan farmers.

Since rising global temperatures, mainly caused by atmospheric pollution, are driving these devastating crop losses, we can help farmers and ensure a stable food supply by switching to all-electric appliances and supporting eco-friendly companies. Buying locally grown food is also helpful, as it reduces pollution from transportation and saves money on groceries.

