Scientists issue urgent plea to governments on 'overlooked' crops: 'We're missing an opportunity'

People all over the planet are looking to solve a food crisis before it happens.

Our changing environment poses a great risk to the global food supply and the economies that revolve around it. A new study argues that our efforts to address this risk are overlooking something crucial: tree crops.

While annual crops are critically important in their own right, tree crops offer several benefits that they do not. Researchers are now urgently appealing to policymakers to consider their findings and incorporate them into future legislation designed to protect the planet.

What's happening?

International researchers have found that efforts to encourage sustainable development are being hindered by a lack of both scientific and political attention to "overlooked" woody crops, according to Göttingen University, whose researchers participated in the study.

These crops, such as olive and apple trees, provide not only a crucial food source but a variety of other critical aspects of a sustainable environment.

Trees serve as habitats for various forms of life, meaning they promote biodiversity. They also improve soil fertility, prevent erosion, and absorb planet-warming pollution. On top of that, they offer these benefits year-round, as opposed to perennial crops, which come and go with the seasons.

The study also argues that the harvesting requirements of tree crops can be economically beneficial; the labor needed to tend to them and harvest their fruits can create jobs.

"We're missing an opportunity to leverage tree crops to address some of the biggest environmental and social challenges of our time," said study coordinator Dr. Carlos Martínez-Núñez.

Why is this study important?

Rising temperatures and the subsequent more intense extreme weather are already devastating crops around the world. This poses a threat to not only our food supply but also to other beloved food-based products — like prosecco, for example.

Addressing impending food scarcity is critical for humanity, and this study offers another, potentially more effective way of doing it. It also offers a potential answer to some of the economic turmoil that may come from failing crops and low food stores.

What's being done about food scarcity?

This study shows that there are people all over the planet looking to solve a food crisis before it happens. They're not alone, either.

Scientists recently discovered a potential method for growing plants in areas affected by drought. Researchers are also working on extending the shelf life of existing food, which can reduce food waste and keep our cupboards filled.

If you want to improve your own food security, growing your own is a great way to do it. Stocking your kitchen through your garden can help protect against shortages — and it can also be fun, fulfilling, and cost-effective.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.