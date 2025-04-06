Farmers scramble as extreme conditions threaten food supply: 'Key to fostering economic growth'

"The global … market is therefore driven by demand for the derivative products."

In southern Africa, the egg and poultry industries may be headed for supply shortages and high prices in 2025. On top of the mass devastation of poultry farms due to bird flu outbreaks over the past two years, recent climate fluctuations have proved challenging for soybean production, one of the key ingredients in chicken feed.

What's happening?

According to economists at The Conversation, the African drought incurred by El Niño in 2023 has negatively affected soybean production in Zambia and Malawi, the primary exporters of this crop in the eastern and southern African regions (ESA). Soybeans have a place both in animal feed mills and in biofuel production, as recorded in a study by the University of Johannesburg's Centre for Competition, Regulation, and Economic Development.

"The global soybean market is therefore driven by demand for the derivative products, through the crushing industry, where soymeal and soy oil are extracted," the researchers wrote.

While demand for poultry is rising in ESA due to population growth and urbanization — expected to quintuple between 2018 and 2050, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations — the poor rainfall, made worse by the changing climate, keeps poultry numbers impractically low. As a result, prices surge.

Why do the African crop shortages matter?

Research from the University of Johannesburg indicates that the ESA region already suffers from a net food trade deficit, which means its imported food far exceeds its exported food.

"The agricultural sector is key to fostering economic growth, reducing poverty[,] and improving food security," the study claimed. In other words, when crops and livestock fail — especially poultry, one of the most convenient and cheaply available protein sources in ESA — prices rise, food becomes inaccessible, and the poverty rate spikes.

Moreover, if left untreated, the overheating planet is likely to disrupt food supply and security around the world over time, driving up prices at your local grocery store and instigating potential geopolitical conflict, wrote Grace Blakely at Jacobin.

What's being done about the crop shortages?

Relief organizations including the British Red Cross and the World Food Programme are channeling food, funds, and first aid to ESA.

To address climate concerns more broadly, it's essential to take eco-conscious measures such as funding green technology and swapping out dirty energy for renewable energy sources. On a day-to-day basis, shopping greener by planning your groceries ahead of time can help protect both your wallet and high-demand foods.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.