Home chef shares simple way to extend life of leafy wilted greens and herbs: 'I definitely need to try this'

"Imagine all the money you could save if you reduce your food waste."

Tired of tossing out wilted greens that you didn't get around to eating in time? A new viral hack is here to help.

By blending and freezing your leafy greens, you can save money, reduce food waste, and always have a healthy addition to your meals on hand. It's a simple solution that can make a big difference.

The scoop

Simply chop up your leafy greens of choice, blend them with a little water, pour the mixture into an ice cube tray, and freeze. That's it. You can apply this technique to any greens or herbs you have on hand, from spinach and kale to parsley and cilantro.

As Max La Manna (@maxlamanna), an award-winning, self-proclaimed "low-waste chef" and author, explains in his Instagram Reel, "You can do this with any type of leafy green or herb. From stews to curries to stir frys to soups and even smoothies. Add other ingredients to this to increase the flavors, like garlic and ginger and onions."

"This is the best way never to waste your leafy greens ever again."

Once your green cubes are frozen, you can pop them out and store them in a freezer bag or container. Then, whenever you're cooking up a dish that could use a boost of greens, simply toss in a cube or two. They'll defrost quickly and blend seamlessly into your meal.

How it's helping

The biggest benefit of repurposing your leftovers? It saves money.

As Max points out, "Food that is wasted isn't just wasted food. It's wasted money. We have to earn money to then spend money on food that is brought home to be wasted. Imagine all the money you could save if you reduce your food waste."

Think about how often you've bought a bunch of greens with the best intentions, only to watch them wilt away in the fridge before you could use them. With this hack, that's no longer an issue. You can buy greens in bulk, blend and freeze them, and use them up over time, getting the most bang for your buck.

But the perks don't stop there. By making a dent in the 80 million tons of food waste the U.S. produces annually, you're also helping the planet.

When we waste less food, we effectively reduce the demand for water and energy used in agricultural production, lower the dirty gas pollution associated with food transportation, and cut down on methane pollution in landfills all at once.

It's a small action that can contribute to a larger positive impact.

What people are saying

People loved this simple yet effective trick.

"Celery and lettuce never get fully used in my home, I definitely need to try this," said one commenter.

"Love this!!" said another.

Another echoed the sentiment, saying, "love this idea! will use it."

So, next time you find yourself with an abundance of greens you won't be able to eat before they go bad, give this hack a try. The planet will thank you.

