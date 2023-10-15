Frustrated shopper slams Walmart over disgusting discovery in grocery delivery: ‘Lesson learned’

Getting your groceries delivered can be an efficient and planet-friendly way to stock up on food for the week.

Instead of several customers each taking their cars to the store, one truck making several deliveries will reduce the amount of pollution from dirty-fuel-powered vehicles that contributes to global heating. If that truck is powered by electricity, even better.

But getting good-quality produce is still important, and one Redditor was particularly disappointed by what they received in their Walmart order.

Posting on the r/mildlyinfuriating sub-Reddit, the image shows a moldy lemon in a bag of the citrus fruit, in addition to a sliced-open, rotten apple.

While commenters suggested they send the image to Walmart and request a refund, one Redditor observed that still isn’t an ideal situation when it comes to making meal plans for the week.

“You can’t eat a refund,” they said. The original poster would have felt this issue keenly, noting they opted for a Walmart delivery because their wife was sick and they were rushed off their feet with work.

Photo Credit: u/nightstalker30 / Reddit

It must have been a frustrating situation, and this shopper isn’t likely to be enlisting Walmart’s services again any time soon.

“Lesson learned,” they said.

It’s not the only time Walmart has upset customers recently. One shopper, for example, was disappointed about the decision to switch from recyclable cardboard packaging to plastic for its elbow macaroni.

Meanwhile, another annoying decision was made by the grocery chain when you take a closer look at the picture of the rotten-fruit delivery.

The order obviously arrived in a single-use plastic bag, and that’s despite the lemons coming in their own mesh produce bag.

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, citing data from The World Counts, Americans use five trillion plastic bags a year. The organization shared information from a study that revealed the material can take around 1,000 years to degrade in a landfill, where it will contribute to one of the leading causes of global warming: methane pollution.

Inappropriate plastic disposal has also been linked to flooding in some communities as it can prevent proper draining in water waste systems.

The rotten-fruit incident occurred at least seven months ago, so hopefully it was before Walmart’s commitment to cutting down on single-use plastics.

The company has eliminated plastic bags in its Canada and Mexico stores, as well as in a number of states in the United States, while it is hoping to have 100% recyclable, reusable or industrially compostable packaging by 2025.

