New study makes exciting revelation about health advantages of certain diets: 'Substantial nutritional ... benefits'

A new study published in Nature reveals that adopting a plant-rich or vegan diet offers serious benefits for both personal health and the environment.

Researchers in Iceland compared the health and environmental impacts of vegan and omnivorous diets. They found that individuals following a plant-based diet not only met more nutritional recommendations, but also decreased their carbon footprint as a result of avoiding meat-production-related pollution.

However, both groups showed room for improvement in fully meeting dietary recommendations.

While plant-rich diets have long been associated with health benefits, few studies have directly compared vegan diets to omnivorous ones, until now.

The research team analyzed dietary data from 651 omnivores and 68 vegans in Iceland, discovering that the vegan group's diet produced 50% less planet-warming pollution, had nine times higher fiber compliance, and consumed less saturated fat than the meat and dairy consumers.

"Our results also indicate that in our omnivore population a shift towards a more plant-rich diet without eliminating all foods of animal origin could lead to substantial nutritional and environmental benefits," the study concluded.

Another recent study from Harvard Health Publishing involving identical twins found that those on a vegan diet had significantly lower LDL cholesterol and insulin levels, and lost about four pounds — all in just eight weeks.

Even if you're not interested in going vegan, these findings suggest that transitioning to a plant-forward diet can have meaningful effects on both short- and long-term health.

In addition to personal wellness, the environmental impact is substantial. Meat and dairy production are leading contributors to planet-warming emissions, excessive water use, and land degradation globally.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, agriculture is the top source of methane and nitrous oxide pollution in the U.S., largely stemming from livestock and factory farming. Reducing reliance on animal products, even just a few days a week, can help shrink your environmental impact and support a healthier food system.

One Reddit user shared their takeaways from the data: "None of this is surprising, but it's interesting to see studied. I wonder if the gap between vegans and omnivores in [the U.S.] is even bigger due to our factory farm processes."

"Only 5% of omnivores are eating enough fiber?? Yikes," another user added. "No wonder colorectal cancers are on the rise."

Another commenter noted how interesting it was that vegans were closer to meeting macronutrient requirements: "I suspect this is because it's a very conscious dietary choice and is more often actually planned," they said. "Fiber and fats almost take care of themselves."

