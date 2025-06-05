Doctor spells out how one simple change can help prevent cancer: 'When done correctly, [it] is more than a fad'

"[It] is not about a single superfood or miraculous diet."

Plant-based diets can benefit both human and environmental health. These diets can even reduce the risk of cancer, according to oncology expert Dr. Satish Pawar. While cancer develops due to many factors and diets do not ensure prevention, Dr. Pawar explained that plant-based diets "can help significantly reduce risk."

Plant-based foods like fruits and vegetables, legumes, and whole grains contain cancer-preventing properties, such as fiber, antioxidants, and phytonutrients. These nutrients support the immune system and prevent inflammation and cell damage. When normal cells are damaged, abnormal cells — like cancer cells — can overcome them, according to the American Cancer Society.

The World Cancer Research Fund and the American Institute for Cancer Research also recommend eating diets rich in plant-based foods and consuming 30 grams of fiber and 400 grams of non-starchy fruits and vegetables a day to reduce the risk of cancer. While plant-based, these diets do not have to be plant-exclusive.

"It does not necessarily imply that you must be completely vegetarian or vegan. Even someone who consumes dairy or occasional meat but emphasizes plant foods might follow a plant-based diet," Dr. Pawar said.

Besides their health benefits, plant-based diets can save money. Swapping one out of every four meals for a plant-based meal can save $200 a year, with a study finding that meals with meat cost about $2.36 per person while meals with plants cost about $1.41. Plant-based meals also required about one-third less time to prepare.

Diets that emphasize plants also have less environmental impact than those that center around animals. Animal agriculture uses roughly 83% of the world's farmland and accounts for nearly 58% of the pollution produced by food. But a global shift from meat and dairy-focused diets to plant-based diets could reduce emissions by 17%.

While cancer is complex, a plant-based diet can help reduce the risk of the disease while saving money and the environment.

"Cancer prevention is not about a single superfood or miraculous diet… When done correctly, a plant-based diet is more than a fad; it is a lifestyle founded in nature and supported by rising scientific data," Dr. Pawar said.

