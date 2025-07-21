Farmers scramble as extreme conditions threaten centuries-old way of life: 'Adapt to this change before it's too late'

Agriculture in Turkey is struggling to adapt to the effects of climate change. If the situation does not improve, millions of people could go hungry, Türkiye Today reported.

What's happening?

Half of the land in Turkey is dedicated to agriculture, and the country is a significant exporter of wheat, tomatoes, hazelnuts, and other crops. However, prolonged heat waves and devastating droughts are making it tough to grow fruits and vegetables in the country.

Turkey's "average temperatures … have already increased by 1.9 degrees Celsius (3.4 degrees Fahrenheit) since the year 2000, and the amount of rainfall has already dropped by 15% over the past 10 years," according to Türkiye Today.

Why is crop loss concerning?

Not only is Turkey losing billions of dollars in income, but residents pay the price in rising produce costs. Higher food prices can lead to food insecurity and a lack of reliable access to food. In Turkey, 50 million people live below the hunger line, according to Turkish Minute.

Turkey isn't alone. Farmers across the globe are dealing with the effects of climate change, like heat waves, floods, and cold snaps. Crops are damaged or completely lost, and the sudden lack of food puts millions more people at risk of malnutrition or starvation.

Turkey — and the rest of the world — must find a way to "adapt to this change before it's too late," per Türkiye Today.

What's being done to protect crops?

Turkish farmers are experimenting with sustainable farming methods, such as vertical farming, that uses significantly less land and water, Türkiye Today reported. They've also started rooftop gardens in cities like Istanbul, making great use of the open space.

Worldwide, researchers are working with farmers to develop new ways of protecting crops, from gene-editing wheat to strengthen its resistance to pests and weather, to forecasting systems for improved water management. Sustainability and food security will go hand in hand.

