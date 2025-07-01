Experts raise red flags on growing crisis affecting millions worldwide: 'Conflict and insecurity'

A new report revealed that hunger crises are affecting communities all over the world — with more than 11 million people in Pakistan alone facing high levels of acute food insecurity.

What's happening?

According to the 2025 Global Report on Food Crises by the Food Security Information Network, conflict, economic turmoil, and climate extremes have driven hunger to record levels. Globally, over 295 million people across 53 countries were affected by acute food insecurity in 2024 — up nearly 14 million from 2023. The report also provided a bleak outlook for 2025.

Pakistan is one of the hardest-hit nations. For 2025, 11 million people are projected to see severe food shortages across 68 rural districts. Of those, 1.7 million will face emergency conditions.

"The main factors behind these increasing numbers are threefold," said Rein Paulsen, director of the Food and Agriculture Organization's Office of Emergencies and Resilience. "In the first instance, conflict and insecurity is the primary driver, remains the primary driver, for acute food insecurity. Weather extremes is the second most important factor. And economic issues and challenges the third most important factor."

Why is food insecurity concerning?

In Pakistan, extreme weather, including floods and droughts, has destroyed crops, homes, and farming infrastructure. To make matters worse, those affected by devastating floods in 2022 are struggling to recover. Another drought in the winter of 2024 destroyed more essential crops, and monsoon floods wreaked havoc on sanitation facilities and safe drinking water. This situation is made worse by rising global temperatures, which increase the intensity of extreme weather.

The situation in Pakistan is one example of an overall global crisis. There are high levels of malnutrition in places such as Sudan, Gaza, Haiti, and Yemen, where conflict and instability make it physically difficult to reach those who need it most. In total, nearly 38 million children under 5 years old were acutely malnourished in 2024.

What can be done to protect our food supply?

Pakistani officials have underscored the need to build water reservoirs and restore wetland areas. The FAO and global partners are calling for more funding for humanitarian assistance as well as better humanitarian access and the de-escalation of conflicts.

Ultimately, there's a global need for agricultural support, including efforts to develop climate-resilient crops, stabilize food prices and supply chains, and reduce pollution. Solving the food crisis will require international cooperation.

At home, people can put a dent in their grocery bills with some planning. First, learn how to shop smarter at the grocery store and do more with your leftovers. Growing your own food is another way to increase access to healthy foods while improving the local ecosystem.

