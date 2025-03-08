Tech company develops state-of-the-art system to help farmers defend against unprecedented challenges: 'Ensuring food security'

"Even when you put your hand 18 inches deep in the soil, it's still dry."

Rising global temperatures have altered rainfall patterns in the Caribbean, leading to devastating water shortages for local farmers.

The United Nations Environment Programme reported on the new technology enabling farmers to tackle these challenges head-on.

Island nations are increasingly affected by the consequences of a warming planet, including rising sea levels and droughts.

Seasonal rainfall is the sole source of potable water for the Caribbean twin-island country of St. Kitts and Nevis, but since 2015, droughts have become more common. Eighty percent of St. Kitts residents now experience regular water outages.

This weather uncertainty can be devastating for farmers who rely on the wet season.

"I have planted crops and there has been no water for weeks, for months," Meshach Alford, a farmer in St. Kitts, told UNEP.

"Even when you put your hand 18 inches deep in the soil, it's still dry," Alford added.

Farmers in St. Kitts and Nevis are expected to face increased competition from housing and tourism for water in the coming years.

The U.N.'s Climate Technology Centre and Network partnered with sustainable tech company HR Wallingford to help, developing a system for managing St. Kitts and Nevis' dwindling water resources.

The new system can forecast droughts and predict groundwater availability based on satellite data and remote monitoring stations. This forecast is sent to farmers groups on WhatsApp to help them determine when to plant.

After 21 months of work, the Water Information System debuted in December 2021. It allows farmers to preempt inclement weather to boost crop yields.

HR Wallingford hopes the new system will lead to a secure water future for St. Kitts and Nevis

"This system has the potential to be scaled up in other vulnerable regions facing similar climate challenges, ensuring food security and sustainability in the face of climate change," Gina Tsarouchi, a principal engineer at HR Wallingford, told UNEP.

Changing temperatures disproportionately impact vulnerable communities.

A 2024 UNEP report warned that 39 small island developing states, including St. Kitts and Nevis, will need more than $5 billion annually to adapt to rising temperatures.

Technology can help confront these challenges threatening our food supply. The U.S. is investing in water reuse projects. Solar irrigation pumps have transformed small farming communities in India.

Giving farmers access to reliable data is another critical tool to efficiently manage our vital resources.

"Leveraging climate technologies – such as advanced weather forecasting systems – is essential to safeguard lives and protect crops in the face of natural disasters," explained Ariesta Ningrum, director of the CTCN, to UNEP.

