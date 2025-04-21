Experts sound alarm as health crisis threatens more than 1 billion children: 'We cannot ignore'

Save the Children released new data ahead of the Nutrition for Growth summit last month in Paris, revealing that 48% of the world's children are suffering from malnutrition, per New Telegraph. This adds up to 1.12 billion children.

What's happening?

Save the Children is calling on other organizations and world leaders to commit to ending malnutrition in our youth by addressing this problem from multiple angles: environment, climate, and accessibility.

"By prioritizing evidence-based policies, increasing financial commitments, and fostering multi-sectoral collaboration, only then can we drive meaningful progress toward ending malnutrition," Save the Children stated, per New Telegraph.

Food prices have increased significantly over the last few years because of a variety of climate-warming events. Olive oil has been greatly affected by extreme drought and heat in the European Union, making it the most stolen product in Spanish supermarkets. Rice production in China has been reduced by 12% because of flooding and other climate-related incidents.

All of this makes the cost of groceries that much more unattainable for struggling families worldwide. In low- and lower-middle-income countries, it's as high as 68% of children facing malnutrition, per Save the Children.

Why is malnutrition caused by changing temperatures important?

When children cannot be offered a proper, balanced diet, it affects child development and overall well-being. It's hard to focus at school or play sports if you do not have proper meals to support your day.

The fact that a lot of inaccessibility to healthy food is caused by weather events, as well as choices in what farmers decide to grow, means that this global crisis can be addressed with proper leadership, if acted upon swiftly.

Mayra Alejandra Obregon Ocoro, a national youth coordinator for the Scaling Up Nutrition Civil Society Movement and attendee of the Paris summit, said: "The situation faced by nearly half of the world's children who cannot afford a balanced diet is alarming and reflects a global food crisis that we cannot ignore."

What's being done about malnutrition caused by changing temperatures?

Leaders are working on ways to take sustainable action, such as reducing the cost of healthy food, promoting local agriculture, and providing more access, especially in food deserts.

When crops are affected by weather disasters and temperature changes, farmers can lose the majority of their seasonal crop overnight and be unable to produce the expected yield. Around 90% of Florida's Citrus Belt was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. All of this also causes a drop in pollinators who naturally flock to these crops.

Sohanu Rahman, a national youth coordinator for the SUN CSN, said: "Leaders must commit to transformative policies that make nutritious food affordable and accessible for all. This includes strengthening social protection programs, supporting small-scale farmers, and investing in climate-resilient agriculture to safeguard food security against climate disasters."

