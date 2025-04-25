Farmers face devastating blow as weather wreaks havoc on annual harvest: 'We're still lagging behind'

In a news release published by FreshPlaza, Giel Hermans of the Dutch agricultural hub Hermans Suikermaïs discussed his strategy for coping with a recent sweetcorn shortage. Because of heavy rains across Spain, Hermans has set his sights on cultivating sweetcorn in Morocco.

What's happening?

In March, several Spanish regions experienced devastating rainfall that wiped out various crops, especially melons and vegetables — the latter most affected by the pests and mildew brought on by humidity, Hortidaily wrote.

Spain's sweetcorn exports reached an all-time high of 711 metric tons prior to a drought in 2023. The damage inflicted by last month's sudden rainfall only added to a year of gradual crop decline, and now Spain's sweetcorn production may be down for the count.

After losing cultivations in Spain, Hermans turned to fields in Morocco to contend with high demand in the Netherlands.

"We're heading towards spring, so consumption is increasing," Hermans said, "but even though more corn is coming in now, we're still lagging behind. Demand is strong — as always, everyone wants corn when there's a shortage."

Why is the sweetcorn shortage concerning?

Spain isn't the only place where unexpected weather conditions have threatened sweetcorn and other crucial crops. Ukraine, a key corn exporter, suffered the effects of an intense drought in 2024, and even U.S. cornstarch prices are rising because of extreme weather in the Midwest.

The downturn of sweetcorn production worldwide not only challenges corn farmers, who rely on strong crop yields, but also may affect global corn prices. If supplies continue to fall short of demands, the corn and corn-based products at your grocery store will likely be more expensive than before.

Sweetcorn decline is both a symptom of our overheating planet and a warning for other crops. The carbon dioxide we release on a regular basis via industrial pollution, electricity usage, fuel-based transportation, and the like clogs our atmosphere and traps the very heat that causes droughts and intensifies extreme weather events.

What's being done about crop decline?

To protect our food supply, farmers around the world are focusing their efforts on drought-resistant crops, working alongside engineers who are bolstering crop durability via genetic engineering.

In the long run, however, only the reduction of carbon pollution can mitigate extreme weather and prevent further changes to the climate. International agreements to cap emissions are a major step in the right direction, as are eco-conscious technological developments to curb industrial pollution. For your part, you can make your home greener by installing solar panels, repurposing your waste, or growing your own food.

