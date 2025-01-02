Officials scramble after crop-devastating weather threatens nearly half of US land — here's how it could impact grocery prices

Post-coronavirus pandemic grocery prices have been a pain point for the average American for years now, and there may be more strain on our wallets to come. However, this time it's changing weather that may cause the spike in costs.

What's happening?

Nearly 50% of the contiguous United States has been overtaken by a flash drought, according to Bloomberg. The issue is intensifying, as well; 14% of that land has been impacted by extremely dry weather since the beginning of November.

In the Great Plains, these droughts have been causing significant concern for cattle farmers. Unusually dry weather negatively impacts vegetation fed to cattle, meaning farmers are culling herds earlier than usual. This has already resulted in rising beef prices, which should continue to rise in 2025.

The droughts may impact wheat crops, as well. Without the necessary soil moisture to protect them from freezing, up to 50% of the crops are threatened. This could increase prices for an array of common groceries.

Why are droughts important?

Many of us don't mind less rain, but when lack of precipitation is enough to cause drought, it can be detrimental to both our communities and the environment. On top of rising food prices, droughts can cause wildfires, impact water quality, increase illness and disease, lead to insect infestation, and more.

Rising global temperatures are significant contributors to drought. Warmer weather increases evaporation, causing both land and bodies of water to dry out. It also reduces snowfall, which in some areas is key for providing ecosystems with moisture.

What's being done about droughts?

Stopping droughts from becoming more common and more extreme requires lessening our dependence on dirty energy. Fortunately, there are many groups out there looking to do just that. In the meantime, however, mitigating the impacts of droughts should be more focused on water conservation and farming innovation.

There are some simple (as well as money-saving) ways to conserve water, which include simply turning your tap off while brushing your teeth or using efficient fixtures. You can also save on groceries while saving water by using your shower water in your garden.

While you contribute to water conservation in your own small but important ways, scientists are looking to drastically reduce water used in farming. Genetic engineering can allow plants to grow with significantly less water, conserving water and helping crops make it through these flash droughts.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.