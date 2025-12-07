Manufacturer creates innovative product that solves major issue in food supply chain: 'Delivers measurable benefits'

"This project shows what's possible when we combine technical expertise with open collaboration."

The fruit industry in Ecuador just got a little more sustainable thanks to an innovation in packaging.

According to FoodBev Media, packaging company Mondi built a box for bananas that is 10% lighter than the previous version and made of 40% recycled material.

Banana exporter Incarpalm tested the box during a 33-day journey to Europe. Despite sometimes enduring conditions of 100% humidity, no loss of stability was reported.

"Seeing the new box perform under such tough conditions was incredibly rewarding," said Marek Motylewski, technical service expert for containerboard products at Mondi, per FoodBev Media.

"It started as a question on a customer visit and turned into a solution that delivers measurable benefits for the entire supply chain."

While some brands have engaged in truly ridiculous banana packaging practices, others have aimed to remove plastic from the equation altogether. This is vitally important, as plastic waste poses a threat to wildlife and can seep into human food supply chains.

Supporting brands that use less packaging can help stem the tide of waste. While cardboard is highly recyclable, food residue can prevent it from being turned into something new.

When left to landfill, cardboard emits methane as it decomposes, a planet-warming gas that traps heat in the atmosphere. The resulting rise in temperatures exacerbates destructive weather patterns such as storms and floods. The rest of society is then left footing the bill for the negative impacts of these conditions.

An additional benefit of Mondi's packaging is its lighter weight. That helps to cut transportation costs by reducing fuel needs.

According to a study published in the journal Nature Food, transportation can account for 20% of a food item's pollution, so burning less fuel in transit means fewer climate consequences.

Mondi was optimistic about the future of smarter packaging solutions.

"This project shows what's possible when we combine technical expertise with open collaboration," said Mondi sales director Gijs Huisman, per FoodBev Media.

"It's a great example of co-creation that delivers tangible results in strength, sustainability and supply chain efficiency."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.