Disbelieving shopper exposes packaging on common grocery item: 'Stores that do this infuriate me'

"As if a banana didn't already come in natural packaging."

While we all want to purchase and consume fresh foods, sometimes the regulations for maintaining freshness can end up hurting us.

What's happening?

As a Reddit post on r/Anticonsumption shows, fresh bananas wrapped in additional plastic can be seen as pointless regulation and excessive packaging.

The post shows a plastic-wrapped banana, with the caption, "As if a banana didn't already come in natural packaging." Dozens of comments expressed disbelief at the unnecessary use of plastic for a fruit that already comes with its own biodegradable peel.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters were quick to point out the absurdity of this practice.

"Grocery stores that do this INFURIATE me," said one commenter.

Why is excessive plastic packaging concerning?

Plastic packaging on produce like bananas highlights the broader issue of excessive single-use plastic waste.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Bananas, in particular, naturally come with protective peels that biodegrade in a matter of weeks. Wrapping them in plastic not only creates unnecessary waste but also contributes to the growing environmental problem of non-degradable plastics, which can take centuries to break down.

This practice also contradicts global efforts to reduce plastic waste, especially when sustainable and functional alternatives already exist. Critics argue that such packaging doesn't improve the fruit's durability or quality — bananas are easy to handle and already well protected by nature.

Is the store doing anything about this?

The specific retailer shown in the post remains unidentified, so it's unclear whether they are reevaluating their practices in response to the outrage. However, the use of plastic packaging on produce isn't unique. Some stores claim it's to reduce bruising, minimize food waste, or streamline checkout processes by incorporating barcodes directly on the packaging.

That said, many grocers have taken steps to minimize plastic waste. For example, chains like Aldi and Whole Foods have reduced plastic packaging by offering loose produce and encouraging customers to use reusable produce bags. These examples demonstrate that alternatives to plastic-wrapped bananas are both feasible and effective.

What's being done about excessive plastic packaging more broadly?

In recent years, governments and companies worldwide have introduced initiatives to combat single-use plastics. For instance, the European Union has banned several single-use plastic items, and some U.S. states have implemented plastic bag bans.

Consumers can take action by supporting stores that offer loose produce, bringing their own reusable bags, and spreading awareness of wasteful practices like plastic-wrapped bananas.

Retailers, in turn, can explore sustainable packaging alternatives or eliminate unnecessary plastic entirely.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







