Chef shares incredible idea for using up last globs of jam in jar: 'Don't let [them] go to waste'

Chefs such as Max La Manna (@maxlamanna) have adopted the trend of using leftover jam in nearly empty jars to elevate their favorite beverages. The plant-based chef and waste-free cooking advocate shared his hack for making a strawberry jam iced latte on Instagram.

The Scoop

"Don't let the last scraps of your strawberry jam go to waste. Instead, try this," Max said.

In the video, he prepares a shot of espresso, then pours it into the jam bottle. After adding an ice cube, he fills the glass jar with just enough non-dairy milk for one serving. As a final touch, he recommends adding a dash of cinnamon before shaking.

Unlike other versions of this waste-saving trick, Max pours his drink into a separate glass instead of sipping straight from the jar.

How it's helping

In the recipe included in Max's Instagram post, he estimated that the last scraps of jam in the jar were about one tablespoonful (14 grams, according to Marshfield Clinic Health System).

If you recover that amount from every two jars you buy each month for a year, you would have saved money worth almost one 340-gram commercial-sized jar. Plus, finishing the remaining jam means less sticky residue to clean up.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Simple habits like doing more with your leftovers and keeping food fresh for longer help keep food waste out of landfills and stretch your groceries further.

When recycling glass, the websites of the Pennsylvania and Seattle government agencies require that containers be empty and dry. Leftover residue in containers can render them unrecyclable, the Environmental Protection Agency notes.

In 2024, Americans wasted an average of 60 glass bottles per person, according to Reloop.

With so many glass containers going to landfills instead of being recycled, local regulations known as bottle bills aim to make a difference. Under these laws, smart shoppers get a refund every time they return empty bottles.

U.S. states with deposit-refund systems have seen a 50% decline in beverage-container litter per capita, based on Reloop data.

What everyone's saying

Max's post drew excitement, nostalgia, and surprise.

"Yessssss well I know what I'm making this morning," an eager commenter said.

Meanwhile, one Instagram user recalled seeing her grandma prepare a similar drink: "As a kid, I found it so disgusting. Now I see it on your feed, and it's amusing me so much and reminds me of her."

Another viewer said she had known Max's idea long before, but doubts kept her from wasting coffee: "Now you've convinced me!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.