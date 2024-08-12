Report highlights critical gap in local policy that affects residents' wasteful behaviors — but the solution is simple

Though glass in landfills does not directly emit dangerous chemicals, there are plenty of reasons to recycle it instead.

Glass is a material that is completely recyclable. Yet, only one-third of glass containers in the U.S. end up in recycling, reported Environment+Energy Leader, highlighting the urgent need to amplify national messaging on consumer product disposal and reuse.

What's happening?

Plastic containers are associated with significant harms to our health, oceans, food, water, and more.

"Around 85% of plastic water bottles, which can take up to 1,000 years to degrade, end up as waste," stated CNN. Over centuries, plastic trash will sit in landfills, releasing the toxic gas methane (among other contaminants) into our atmosphere.

Hoping to save leftovers, store clutter, or sip from a water bottle without the possibility of increasing the cancer risk of plastics, ingesting hazardous substances, or contributing to water scarcity? Then consider glass — which, as Environment+Energy Leader explained, can "be recycled endlessly without losing quality" — an attractive alternative.

But what if that glass isn't recycled at all? That's what the Glass Recycling Foundation (GRF) found in its 2023 Impact Report, detailed Environment+Energy Leader: Two-thirds of glass containers end up in landfills. That's 9.2 million tons of unnecessary waste.

Why is glass recycling important?

Though glass in landfills does not directly emit dangerous chemicals, there are plenty of reasons to recycle it instead. Glass does not decompose or easily compress, meaning it "takes up substantial space … accelerating landfill capacity issues" and "can pose safety risks for workers and wildlife," said Environment+Energy Leader.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Given that only 33% of a 100% recyclable product is currently being recycled, the statistics reflect potential concerning gaps in awareness and access. Countries outside of the U.S. have found success — Germany, per Environment+Energy Leader, sees glass recycling rates higher than 80% — via comprehensive policies, improved infrastructure, and participation initiatives from corporate grant funding to consumer rebate programs.

What's being done to encourage glass recycling?

Legislation, innovation, and incentivization are a crucial combination, particularly when looking into the impact of state-specific investments.

"[States] that have deposit legislation in place see a 63% glass recycling rate," noted Environment+Energy Leader, citing reporting from the Glass Packaging Institute, versus "only 24% for those that do not."

Environment+Energy Leader recommended a "multifaceted approach" to the national recycling problem involving education, expansion of Deposit Return Systems program to include non-beverage containers, and supporting the development of streamlined, forward-thinking recycling solutions.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.