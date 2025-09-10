Beekeepers scramble as worsening trend threatens livelihood: 'The profit is almost nonexistent'

Beekeepers are sounding the alarm over rising honey prices.

What's happening?

Participants in a beekeepers fair in Moldova told IPN that honey prices are skyrocketing.

Honey made with multiple kinds of flowers cost 80 lei ($4.83) in 2024. The same jar in 2025 is anywhere between 100 and 120 lei ($6.03 to $7.24).

Honey made solely from acacia flowers is even more expensive: a jar in 2025 costs 200 lei ($12.07). Veceslav Druta, a beekeeper who vended at the fair, said he doesn't expect profits to go up until winter, per IPN.

This was an unanticipated downturn considering that Moldova Live reported that honey exports were extremely fruitful in 2024. Beekeepers told IPN that tree felling, frost, and strong winds all contributed to less honey production this year.

Why are these environmental events concerning?

Things like frost and tree felling threaten our food supply chains and our ecosystems.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The Environmental Protection Agency has stated that over 100 crops in the U.S. rely on pollination. But increased frost makes it difficult for bees and other pollinators to do their jobs. If crops don't flower at the same time that pollinators are normally active, food production can decline.

Deforestation takes away vital resources from ecosystems. Pollinators maintain plants that keep a forest diverse and full of life. If we keep cutting down trees without taking ecosystems into consideration, we'll hurt ourselves and the organisms that live there.

What's being done about honey prices?

While beekeepers can't do much about these environmental events on their own, they're still taking action. To keep honey accessible at all, some beekeepers are keeping their prices the same.

"The profit is almost nonexistent, but we want to support the market with fair prices and discounts for customers," Sergiu Carasevici, a beekeeper with 20 years of experience, told IPN.

Planting native plants in our own spaces can help pollinators out a little bit. Creating a pollinator garden around your home or in your neighborhood provides them with a more stable food source.

It won't fix everything, but it'll make our food supply chains a little more secure.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.