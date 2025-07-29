Beekeepers devastated after drastic honey harvest collapse: 'Significant economic damage'

Beekeepers in Ukraine are facing one of their toughest seasons yet. Spring honey yields are at their lowest in years, and in some regions, nearly nonexistent.

What's happening?

AgroNews.ua reported about the severe decline in Ukraine's honey harvest this year. Unfavorable weather and environmental conditions appear to have contributed greatly to the dismal harvest.

Unusually dry weather last year, prolonged late spring frosts, and heavy rains affected the growth of wildflowers, acacia, and other pollinating plants.

With limited nectar sources, many beekeepers were forced to feed their bees just to keep colonies alive. Worsening the situation were mite infestations and the use of pesticides or plant protection products in agricultural areas.

Why is this news concerning?

According to Serhiy Sharonin, head of the board of directors of Pasika 21, an apiary, "it is already evident that Ukrainian beekeeping has suffered significant economic damage."

In 2023, Ukraine was the sixth-largest exporter of honey in the world, as ranked by the Observatory of Economic Complexity. The OEC also noted that honey accounted for 0.3% of the country's export portfolio.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

This year tells a very different story. Although the second honey collection season is underway, buckwheat planting was low this year, and the weather remains unstable. This condition increases the risk of crop failure.

When this happens, Ukraine's beekeeping sector will be in crisis, not just in honey yield but also economically. Without a strong second harvest, many beekeepers may not recover economically this year.

Plus, the issue is not just about honey. Bees are important pollinators that play a role in food security and ecosystems. In the United States, the Department of Agriculture noted more than 3,500 native bee species that help increase crop yields. Their decline threatens long-term food availability for all of us.

Threats such as habitat loss, pesticide use, intensive farming, and extreme weather also affect us. If nothing is done to curb these issues, some places will be too difficult and too hot to live in for both humans and animals.

What's being done about the issue?

Organizations are leading efforts to support pollinator conservation. The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization launched programs that encourage pollinator-friendly farming.

FAO and its partners are also encouraging youth education and innovation for bee-friendly agriculture and sustainable food systems.

At home, we can do our part in protecting pollinators by planting native flowers and avoiding the use of harmful chemicals in the garden. If we want resilient food systems, we also need to engage in community efforts that protect local ecosystems — because saving the bees is also saving our future.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.