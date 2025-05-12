Farmers warn of soaring food prices as rare event wipes out crops across vast area: 'Raising costs and lowering incomes'

Although farmers did what they could to protect the crops with fire and fog machines, much was lost.

Almost half of Turkey's provinces were hit by an agricultural freeze in mid-April. The freeze, uncommon for this time of year, has caused significant damage to a wide variety of crops such as fruits, vegetables, and nuts.

The freeze raises multiple major concerns. The first is how this may impact food supply chains. The second is the higher food costs and lower incomes for farmers. Finally, officials must grapple with how a severe weather event like this stems from a rapidly changing climate.

What's happening?

The freeze from April 10-12 damaged many of Turkey's crops across 36 of its 81 provinces. Although farmers did what they could to protect the crops with fire and fog machines, much was lost.

The resulting loss of tea, fruits, vegetables, and nuts will drive food prices up and hurt the farmers financially.

According to CABI Digital Library, around 80% of vineyards in the Manisa province experienced the frost, and 80% of apricots in Malatya, which produces 80% of global dried apricot exports, were also impacted by the freeze.

"The unpredictability caused by climate change is raising costs and lowering incomes for farmers," Ömer Fethi Gürer, a member of Turkey's parliament's Agriculture Committee, told Bianet.

Turkey is not alone in experiencing agricultural setbacks fueled by a changing climate. A recent study in Nature found that lowland altitudes may experience the greatest agricultural setbacks with rising global temperatures.

Why are agricultural freezes important?

Cold snaps and freezes can still occur while the average temperature climbs. However, scientists agree that severe weather events have been worse because of warming temperatures and that they will continue to get worse.

In agriculture, issues arise when the temperature increases and crop seasons may not follow what farmers are typically prepared for.

Warmer temperatures can mean earlier and longer growing seasons, but it can also mean different amounts of rainfall or cold snaps that could damage crops.

Loss of crops negatively impacts the food supply chain. This means lower crop yields and more expensive food for consumers.

Rising food prices and scarce access to food can exacerbate hunger in vulnerable populations around the world.

What's being done about the food supply?

Government agencies in Turkey are working with farmers, many of whom are not insured, regarding their lost crops.

In general, the World Bank funds programs to enhance food security, eco-friendly agriculture, and climate resilience.

On our own, we can all do our best to reduce our food waste, shop smarter to save money at the grocery store, and protect local pollinators to bolster our local food supplies.

