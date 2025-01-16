Homeowner reveals unexpected guest visited garden following first frost: 'I wish I live in this fairytale'

"I'd love to wake up to that view."

A frosty morning, a chubby robin, and a yard blooming with native wildflowers — this Suffolk homeowner's garden is more than an idyllic scene. It's a reminder that even one yard can become an oasis for biodiversity, making a meaningful impact on local ecosystems.

The U.K.-based home gardener recently shared a stunning photo of their garden on Reddit, documenting the first frost of the season. The picturesque garden features a healthy collection of vibrant wildflowers surrounding a sundial, wooden trellis, and white bistro table. A small robin can be seen sitting on the sundial, clearly enjoying the inviting surroundings.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"First frost of the season, with a little friend," the homeowner captioned the image.

The home gardener appears to have cultivated a lovely garden of wildflowers and native plants, which can be very beneficial to that little robin and other wildlife. With natural meadows disappearing due to agricultural growth, urban development, human intervention, and climate change, more gardeners are embracing native plants to help local ecosystems.

Native plants play a crucial role in supporting pollinators and maintaining biodiversity, making rewilded yards and gardens especially valuable to the planet. Nonnative and invasive plants, on the other hand, often devastate gardens, overtaking pollinator-friendly plants, disrupting ecosystems, and harming local biodiversity.

But the perks of planting native flowers and greenery don't stop there. Planting native can help you save money and time on yard maintenance. Not only do native plants hold up better in local weather conditions, but the U.S. Forest Service states that native gardening also helps reduce air pollution.

And, as this homeowner proved, a native garden can be gorgeously picturesque. Fellow Redditors were green with envy over the vibrant, diverse garden.

"Wow. I'd love to wake up to that view," one commenter wrote.

"What a lovely backdrop," another user added.

"I wish I live in this fairytale," a third commenter wrote.

If you want to become the envy of strangers on the internet — or maybe just your friends — consider rewilding your yard with native plants. For a list of flowers and greenery native to your area, browse the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation's detailed directory.

