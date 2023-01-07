Redditor reveals how they saved money by cutting their grocery bill to just $35 a week: ‘The best way to be frugal’

“Rice and beans in bulk is a bigger initial investment, but cheaper per serving.”

Knowing how to budget and shop efficiently at the grocery store is important for two big reasons.

First, it can save you a lot of money in the long run, and second, an enormous percentage of the food that is sold in the United States ends up in landfills.

Reddit user u/HarnessMeDesignsOUB recently took to the r/Frugal subreddit to share their plan for becoming more frugal at the grocery store by spending only $35 per week.

While their motives are mostly related to saving money — a worthy goal, to be sure — cutting down on food waste is another important goal to be aware of. An incredible 35% of the food that is sold in the U.S. is never eaten, and the average American throws away 400 pounds of food per year.

That thrown-away food ends up in landfills, where it releases carbon and methane, two gasses that contribute to the overheating of our planet. So, saving money isn’t just good for you, it’s good for everyone.

Luckily, the Reddit thread quickly filled up with helpful tips from other Redditors. While not all of the advice was beans-related, quite a lot of it was — good thing that beans are delicious!

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest innovations in building a better future — straight to your inbox!

“Rice and beans in bulk is a bigger initial investment, but cheaper per serving. Rice and beans together is a complete protein containing all the essential amino acids,” writes one user.

“The best way to be frugal with your groceries is learn how to use spices, make beans and lentils yummy and learn how to make your own bread,” writes another commenter.

Another commenter recommended the r/noscrapleftbehind subreddit, a forum dedicated specifically to sharing recipes, tricks, and tips for ending food waste.

Being frugal and cutting down on food waste doesn’t translate to bland or basic meals, either. Thinking outside the box to use up ingredients can lead you to all kinds of new dishes and culinary adventures, such as this carrot top pesto recipe that recently went viral on Instagram.

Want more? Follow The Cool Down on Instagram and join our Weekly Newsletter for cool stories and easy tips that save you money, time, and our planet.