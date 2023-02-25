Gardener shares how you can save money growing your own salad mix: ‘More fresh than anything you can buy in the store’

“It’s also really satisfying to grow your own beautiful salad mix.”

How many times have we all bought salad mix at the grocery store with every intention of using it up, only to let half the package rot in the fridge? Thankfully, Instagrammer Matt Cooper (@mygardenburner) has the solution.

Cooper’s viral video shows why the key to long-lasting, affordable, fresh produce is to simply grow it yourself.

The scoop

In Cooper’s viral video, he demonstrates the ease with which you can grow your own salad mix rather than making a trip to the supermarket every time you’re craving veggies. You might be intimidated by the thought of planting your own greens, but as Matt explains, it’s way easier (and more fun) than you’d expect.

His recommended plants are romaine lettuce, baby little gem, and red burgundy to add some color variety. For a little extra flair, he likes to toss in radicchio or curly (frissé) endive.

Once you pull your crops, make sure to wash them thoroughly. Matt likes to throw them through a salad spinner.

Why it’s great

As Matt comments to his followers, there are several benefits of growing your own greens.

“Not only is this more tasty and more fresh than anything you can buy in the store,” Matt says, “it’s also really satisfying to grow your own beautiful salad mix.”

According to the University of Minnesota, gardening has been shown to have a positive impact on mood and brain chemistry. It allows us to get out into the fresh air and breathe. Gardening is a mindfulness practice where you can just exist in the moment.

All those benefits, plus a fresh salad? Yes, please.

Additionally, the quality of your homegrown produce will be higher than what you’d get at the store. Homegrown vegetables are usually picked at the peak of ripeness and can be eaten immediately, while store-bought vegetables may have been picked before they are fully ripe and can sit in storage or transit for days.

You can also feel good about the sustainability of home gardening. Growing your own vegetables reduces the air-polluting gases associated with transporting food from far-off places and can help reduce the use of pesticides and other chemicals.

What everyone’s saying

Matt may have inspired some future gardeners, as the comments on his video were overwhelmingly positive.

One simply comments, “Yum!”, while another wanted to know if the plants would grow in a greenhouse as well as a garden.

