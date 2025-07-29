  • Home Home

Gardening expert shares simple method to keep plants flourishing year-round: 'Great explanation'

"It's not as complicated as everyone makes it out to be."

by Daysia Tolentino
Photo Credit: TikTok

One gardening enthusiast on TikTok shared easy tips on how to rotate your crops and ensure your soil maintains its nutrients all year long.

The scoop

El (@missesdramaqueen) provided three rules of thumb for gardeners planting different families of crops in the same plot throughout the year. 

"It's not as complicated as everyone makes it out to be," she notes.

@missesdramaqueen Anyone else deep in the pits of garden planning for spring?? I hope these little garden hacks help you like it did me 💗🌷 #gardenaesthetic #gardenhacks #beginnergardener #gardenplanning #raisedgardenbeds #greenscreen ♬ original sound - missesdramaqueen

El says that people should diversify their crop families, try switching their produce from fruity to leafy to rooted, and incorporate legumes in their rotation.

"If you plant the same family there, they're gonna suck all the same nutrients out of your soil and the pests that bother that specific family are gonna have a field day," she continues.

El adds that legume plants help renew the nitrogen in the soil, which acts like a fertilizer for your other crops. 

How it's helping

Crop rotation is an easy way to maintain soil health. It avoids the buildup of pests and reduces the risk of diseases. The practice helps gardeners minimize the loss of nitrogen, which is a critical nutrient for many plants. 

Maintaining soil health is better for your wallet, as it helps ensure that you get the most out of your crop yield. Growing your own food is not only rewarding, but it can also help you save money on produce at the grocery store. Plus, food tastes more delicious when you have the satisfaction of knowing you grew it yourself. 

Gardening can be intimidating for first-timers, but hacks like this one demonstrate how simple it is to get started. 

The activity is also a great way to get outside and be among nature, which does wonders for your mental and physical health. 

What everyone's saying

Viewers praised the TikToker for simplifying a seemingly complicated gardening method. 

"Great explanation," one person said.

For growers who don't like nutrient-rich legumes, the OP suggested planting them for aesthetics. Another viewer suggested that they could donate their crops to a local food pantry that season. 

Another commenter asked for advice on how to space out crops. 

"OK…if I grow tomatoes in the summer, then peas there in the spring to fix nitrogen, can I do tomatoes in the summer again? Or it has to be a full year?" they asked.

The TikToker shared that, while more rotation is better for the soil, gardeners can always supplement their soil with compost.

