Scientists warn the world is entering a new 'unpredictable' era: 'This is a global emergency beyond any doubt'

If you thought this year's hurricane season was bad, you might want to fasten your seatbelt. Scientists at Oregon State University say there are more climate surprises on the way.

What's happening?

A team of researchers at OSU released an annual report that says we're entering a "critical and unpredictable phase of the climate crisis." This could include stronger hurricanes and more extreme droughts, according to KGW, which reported on the paper.

For instance, "We could have never predicted that a hurricane was going to hit a mountainous region that we thought was a climate refuge," Jillian Gregg, study co-author, told the station in reference to Hurricane Helene.

The storm hit Asheville, North Carolina, in September, leading to intense flooding and at least 42 deaths in Buncombe County.

Why is this report important?

"We are on the brink of an irreversible climate disaster," the report reads. "This is a global emergency beyond any doubt."

In 2024, the world experienced a number of extreme weather events. For instance, the report calls out a July heatwave in the Mediterranean that led to at least 23 fatalities and Hurricane Debby, an August storm that caused extensive flooding in the Southeastern United States and killed at least 10 people.

While hurricanes, droughts, and floods are nothing new, scientists say that our overheating planet is making weather catastrophes more frequent and intense. According to the United Nations, extreme weather threatens people in many ways. For instance, heatwaves decrease worker productivity and can lead to heat-related illnesses. Meanwhile, more severe storms can destroy communities, causing deaths and huge economic losses.

What's being done about rising global temperatures?

The main culprit behind rising global temperatures is the burning of dirty energy sources such as coal, natural gas, and oil. To help, a number of governments across the world have taken on projects that reduce dependence on these fuels. For instance, India is putting solar panels over canals, and Scotland is turning urban neighborhoods into "20-minute cities" to give residents better access to public transit.

Meanwhile, big companies including Microsoft, Walmart, Apple, and Meta are investing heavily in solar energy, while the Presbyterian Church is cutting its financial ties with dirty energy.

You can help by changing the way you get around. Ride a bike or use public transit when possible, walk, or make your next car an EV. There are also a number of simple changes you can make at home, including signing up for community solar, unplugging energy vampires, and using an induction stove.

