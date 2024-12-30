Experts issue warning over concerning decline observed across nearly half of marine species: 'Devastating the natural systems we depend on'

"The protection of our biodiversity is not only vital for our well-being but crucial for our survival."

The International Union for Conservation of Nature is warning that over 40% of coral species are facing extinction, according to Mongabay.

What's happening?

The announcement comes on the heels of a reassessment of the IUCN's Red List, which keeps tabs on the status of 892 warm-water coral species. In 2008, a third of them were threatened. As of the reassessment, 44% are at risk of extinction. That figure could be as high as 51% or as low as 38%, as some species require more data for a clear assessment. Of the 340 species for which there was data, 56 are categorized as vulnerable, 251 are endangered, and 33 are critically endangered.

Why is coral reef extinction important?

IUCN Director General Grethel Aguilar outlined why these reefs are so vital.

"Healthy ecosystems like coral reefs are essential for human livelihoods — providing food, stabilising coastlines, and storing carbon," she said. "The protection of our biodiversity is not only vital for our well-being but crucial for our survival. Climate change remains the leading threat to reef-building corals and is devastating the natural systems we depend on. We must take bold, decisive action to cut greenhouse gas emissions if we are to secure a sustainable future for humanity."

The IUCN isn't the only organization sounding the alarm around coral reefs. One 14-year research project showed a massive decline in fish populations following a decline in coral species. Another used simulations to show that reefs only have a chance of surviving if we stay within Paris Agreement goals.

What's being done about coral reef extinction?

Increased warming, water pollution, hurricanes, and the severe impacts of coral diseases are some of the sources cited for the increased threat of coral species extinction. In order to reduce warming and the increased severity of hurricanes that comes with it, we need to dramatically reduce pollution, and fast. Making your next car an electric vehicle, installing a heat pump, and switching to a plant-based diet are some of the biggest steps we can take to help coral reefs.

Beth Polidoro, IUCN Species Survival Commission Coral Red List Authority Coordinator, remained optimistic.

"By acting now, we can slow the pace of ocean warming and broaden the window of opportunity for corals to potentially adapt and survive in the long term," she said. "This is not just about preserving the spectacular beauty of coral reefs. Coral ecosystems also sustain coastal fishing communities, stabilise the shoreline and coastal habitats, and help remove carbon from the ocean, among other benefits."

