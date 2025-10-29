Dumpster diver shares photos of incredible discovery in grocery store trash: 'Oh my'

A dumpster diver excitedly shared their latest haul on Reddit, revealing that they recovered edible food three days in a row. While the finds were worthy of praise, they highlighted a major problem plaguing grocers.

What's happening?

The Reddit user showcased their findings in r/DumpsterDiving. They posted a series of photos revealing they recovered bananas, grapes, strawberries, peppers, potatoes, apples, and a variety of processed foods over the course of three days.

"Everything was still cold from fridge when I found it," the poster said of one of their hauls.

Certain foods must be kept cold to ensure they're not harboring illness-causing bacteria. The OP also explained that they checked that seals were closed on packaged goods.

"Oh my, the fruit and vegetables look so good. And the crackers and snacks are a nice treat. Good for you," one commenter wrote.

Why is this important?

An inefficient food system is a lose-lose situation for consumers and the environment. Nonprofit ReFED estimates the U.S. discards nearly 120 billion meals' worth of food each year, ultimately wasting resources required to grow, harvest, transport, and prepare these goods.

All in all, this results in more unnecessary pollution, greater degradation of the ecosystems we rely on for our survival, and even higher prices at the grocery store, as retailers will pass sunk costs on to consumers in order to maintain profitability.

Moreover, when food rots in landfills, it generates methane — a potent heat-trapping gas. Rising global temperatures are disrupting food supply systems because a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, leading to increasingly powerful, crop-destroying weather events.

Are grocery retailers doing anything about this?

In the past, Kroger and Trader Joe's have handed out perishables during power outages to prevent unnecessary waste. Both retailers also have food donation programs, along with others, including Albertsons and Whole Foods.

Many companies, including Walmart and HelloFresh, also have composting initiatives to divert food from landfills. Composting minimizes methane production. According to a study published in Scientific Reports, it can reduce heat-trapping gas emissions by up to 84%.

What can I do about this more broadly?

If you compost your food scraps at home, you'll get a free, nutrient-rich fertilizer in return. Rewilding your yard with native plants will further enhance your lawn care savings.

Making a list before you go to the grocery store can also help keep you on budget, while storing food properly will keep it fresh for longer. One home cook even freezes onions to ensure she has them around whenever she needs them.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.