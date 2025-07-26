Gardener shares how one unbelievable plant provides year's worth of food: 'Will keep like this for years'

"That's amazing that is one plant!"

This one plant can produce a year's worth of vegetables — here's how.

The scoop

Want to enjoy legumes for the rest of your life? Just plant this Puerto Rican pole bean in your garden. TikToker and gardener Homegrown Florida (@homegrownflorida) shared how she harvested a year's worth of crop from a single plant.

"[This] is a Puerto Rican black bean," she says. "So the way that these grow is you start with this vining plant – this is just one plant, it gets very large, it gets very big – and it produces a crazy amount of beans."

The Puerto Rican black bean is a type of climbing bean — they'll need trellises to support their long, vining growth. With plenty of sunlight and well-draining soil, the plant will produce a ton of black beans.

Once the pods become yellow and crisp, the beans can be harvested, dried, and stored in an airtight container. Then, "these [beans] will keep like this for years," she says.

Black beans can be used in a ton of recipes, from soups and salsa to burritos and burgers.

How it's helping

Growing your own food is a fun way to save money, especially on easy-to-grow food like herbs, beans, tomatoes, and leafy greens.

Not only is home-grown food delicious, but it can be good for your health, too. Since food can be picked when perfectly ripe, home-grown, organic produce can be more nutritious than store-bought counterparts.

Black beans can help lower cholesterol, and plant-based diets can reduce the risk of cancer.

Even the act of gardening itself is good for you. Gardening is a form of exercise, and people who regularly garden are happier, healthier, and at lower risk for certain diseases.

What everyone's saying

Gardeners in the comments shared what plants they've grown plenty of.

"Garlic was our first plant of self-sufficiency; we haven't bought garlic in 11 years," one user said.

"Tomatoes and herbs have always been my yrs worth every year," another gardener shared. "Last year I harvested about 300 lbs of tomatoes. And canned about 200 lbs."

"That's amazing that is one plant!! I may have to try them," a third commenter wrote

