Gardener shares method to grow seemingly infinite amounts of herb: 'Did you know it was going to be this easy?'

by Sam Westmoreland
"Very nice."

A gardener took to TikTok to share helpful tips for growing a ton of cilantro in your home garden. 

The scoop

TikToker JudyBaoGarden (@judybaogarden) shared a good tip to help beginner gardeners get their cilantro started growing.

@judybaogarden Here's a tip for growing cilantro! Did you know it was going to be this easy? #cilantro #grow #gardening #fresh ♬ Little Things - Adrián Berenguer

First, you buy organic cilantro, ideally with the roots still attached. Then, cut the cilantro in half. The top half, containing the leaves, is for eating, while the bottom half is for growing. Then, you wet the roots and dig a small hole in your pot, planting the roots inside.

From there, you water the newly planted cilantro but avoid directly watering the roots. Instead, water around the plant, allowing the roots to soak up the water and nutrients evenly from the soil. Then, it will grow and thrive, and you'll have all the cilantro you could want.

"Did you know it was going to be this easy?" the caption asked. 

How it's helping

While experienced gardeners may know these tips, they're great for helping newcomers to the hobby learn ways to make their plants thrive and get delicious cilantro at home without having to pay for it from the store.

Growing your own herbs and vegetables is a great way to save a bit of money at the grocery store, and fresh herbs can really elevate a dish you're making to the next level.

Cilantro is a great herb to start with as well. It's hardy and can survive in a variety of weather conditions. It can also thrive incredibly well once it's taken root. Tips like these can really help your garden flourish. 

What everyone's saying

Commenters appreciated these helpful tips.

"Thank you I've been trying and trying to grow cilantro with no success for a year," one said.

"Thanks mom!" another said. "I'll try."

"Very nice," a third said.

