New study reveals simple dietary choice that can drastically lower cancer risk: 'It is perhaps no surprise'

A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition has found that vegetarians have a greatly reduced risk of many cancers.

Called The Adventist Health Study, it featured a group of 95,863 Seventh-day Adventists from across North America between 2002 and 2007. At the beginning of the study, 79,468 were initially free of cancer.

The data concluded that the specific cancers at lower risk included breast, colorectal, stomach, prostate, and lymphoproliferative subtypes. However, there was one organ system that proved to be the most responsive to a vegetarian diet.

"It is perhaps no surprise to find that one organ system where cancers appear more responsive to diets favoring plant foods is the gastrointestinal system," the study detailed.

"These organs have direct contact with foods and their breakdown products during digestion and other derived metabolites that are provided by the actions of gut bacteria. Thus, we find evidence of protection from both colorectal and stomach cancers."

Western vegetarian diets analyzed in this study featured a higher concentration of fruit, vegetables, legumes, and nuts, which all contain cancer-fighting phytochemicals.

These diets eliminated all meat products that are known to increase the chance of obesity and cancer. Finally, the vegetarians were, on average, less prone to being overweight, which is another cause of many cancers.

Vegetarianism and veganism have long been associated with healthier diet choices. Buddhists and other Asian religions and cultures have been living a vegetarian lifestyle as early as the fifth century BC, according to ProVeg International.

But since the rise of vegetarianism in the U.S. occurred only as late as the 1960s, many Americans consider the diet to be new and extreme when, in reality, it's older than Christianity.

A vegetarian diet is known to be one of the most eco-friendly diet options, especially a vegan diet. A University of Oxford study, shared by The New York Times, found vegan diets produce 75% fewer planet-warming gases than an omnivorous diet.

With many different vegan brands and restaurants available, a vegetarian diet is more accessible than ever, and it gives consumers a greater chance to lower their carbon footprint.

