Gardener reveals simple method to grow beautiful produce without worrying about pests: 'Good to know'

The scoop

Bugs beware — companion planting is here. A TikTok account (@1stponderosahomestead) documenting work at a homestead shared an update on their lettuce after trying out companion planting.

"Just from my observation, it does definitely help, because these romaine grow so beautifully," the narrator says.

They planted several heads of romaine lettuce alongside onions, and there's not a bug or bite in sight. Onions deter several pests, like aphids and rabbits, from snacking on your luscious lettuce.

"They've barely been attacked or bothered with — by any pest or anything," the narrator says. "... It's zero maintenance."

How it's working

Companion planting helps keep pests off your important crops. Many companion plants, like garlic, use smells to deter pests, while others, like nasturtiums, attract pests to distract them from other crops.

Some companion plants work by attracting pest-eating bugs. Ladybugs, for example, love dill, and will also snack on all the aphids in your garden.

Depending on what you're growing, companion planting can also improve soil health and increase yield.

Companion planting is a great choice for gardeners who want to control pests without chemicals, and for gardeners with limited space, since companion plants don't compete with one another.

Gardening is great for you. Not only do you get to enjoy fresh, nutritious produce straight from the source, but gardening can also improve your mental and physical health.

People who regularly garden report lower stress levels and increased feelings of happiness and belonging. They're also physically healthier and at a lower risk for certain diseases, like heart disease, diabetes, dementia, and cancer.

Growing your own food can be good for the planet, too. Food travels hundreds or thousands of miles to get to the store, and by doing so, releases tons of carbon pollution into the air.

Appropriate Technology Transfer for Rural Areas reports that processed food in the United States travels over 1,300 miles — with fresh produce traveling over 1,500 miles — before being consumed.

The walk to your garden and back, however, produces negligible carbon pollution, and gardens can even improve local air quality.

What people are saying

Many commenters were interested in trying companion planting in their own gardens.

"Never heard of this partnering! Thanks for sharing," one user said.

"Good to know!" Another user wrote.

