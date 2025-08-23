Shopper raises concerns over upsetting item for sale at supermarket: 'Notorious for this'

It's hard to avoid plastic in grocery stores, but some products packaged in the material seem completely unnecessary.

When a shopper came across pre-sliced apples wrapped in several layers of plastic, they couldn't help but share it with the r/Anticonsumption subreddit.

What happened?

A couple of photos revealed that the green apple slices manufactured by Food Lion contained an abundance of plastic. As if the plastic container wasn't enough, the apples were packed in an extra layer of plastic.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"This s*** drives me crazy," the OP wrote above the photo.

"Slice your own damn apple!! How 'convenient' can your life possibly get," the poster added.

Some users noted that pre-sliced apples are likely catered to those with disabilities or children who have difficulty slicing or preparing apples. As far as the plastic, though, it seems unnecessary when other eco-friendly options exist.

"I hate fruits and vegetables in sealed plastic, Aldi is notorious for this," one person said. "I've had veggies go bad in 3 or 4 days because Aldi put them in a sealed plastic bag. Cut the bag and they magically last two or three times longer."

"Microplastic with your apples?" someone else shared.

Why is excessive plastic packaging concerning?

Since plastic waste is one of the most pressing issues in the modern world, and customers are becoming aware of the problems associated with plastic, it seems that more retailers would be on board with moving away from the material. Plus, plastic-wrapped fruits and vegetables cost consumers more because of the extra packaging.

When the plastic is thrown away, it presents another set of problems, as it usually ends up in landfills rather than being recycled or repurposed. As it breaks down, it releases a potent heat-trapping gas called methane and can leach hazardous chemicals into the environment. In addition, many marine animals die or suffer injuries from eating or becoming entangled with plastic in the ocean. It's estimated that nearly 1.9 million tons of plastic enter the world's oceans each year, per Our World in Data.

Are stores doing anything about this?

Even though plastic alternatives aren't mainstream, grocers such as Aldi have introduced recyclable wrapping for products including butter. The change is expected to keep 11 tons of packaging waste out of the environment each year. Kroger introduced a zero-waste shopping program in 2021 that allows customers to return packaging for cleaning after each use.

What's being done about plastic waste more broadly?

Many state and national governments are banning plastic bags, and studies show it's been a major success when it comes to cutting down on plastic waste. For example, researchers found that since New Jersey enacted a ban in 2022, the number of bags sold decreased by 96%.

You can help in these efforts by switching to reusable shopping bags or brewing ground coffee at home instead of using K-Cups. Single-use coffee products are convenient, but you'll save money and create a cleaner, cooler future by making your cup the old-fashioned way.

