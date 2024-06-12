Aldi introduces new, completely recyclable packaging for everyday product: 'We hope to help customers reduce plastic use when shopping'

"We are constantly exploring ways in which we can make a meaningful change to our products."

Aldi is churning out a revolutionary change in butter packaging with a switch to eco-friendly wraps.

As reported by Packaging Gateway, the popular discount supermarket chain has taken a significant step towards sustainability by introducing recyclable wrapping for its butter products. This marks a pioneering move in UK supermarkets and demonstrates Aldi's commitment to environmental responsibility.

Starting next month, Aldi will replace the non-recyclable packaging of its block butter with a new paper-based wrap. This initiative will begin with their Specially Selected West Country and Yorkshire butter lines. The change is expected to eliminate over ten tonnes (more than 11 tons) of non-recyclable packaging waste annually, highlighting a substantial positive impact on the environment.

This switch to recyclable wrapping is part of Aldi's broader strategy to reduce plastic waste. The supermarket chain recently replaced the plastic outer wrap on its Everyday Essentials cheese singles with paper packaging, cutting an additional 23 tonnes (over 25 tons) of plastic waste each year.

Also, last month, the chain began using 100% recycled bottles for its house-label brand soft drinks and water in England and Wales.

Earlier this year, Aldi partnered with Frugalpac to introduce paper wine bottles, making it the first UK supermarket to offer such eco-friendly packaging. These bottles are made from 94% recycled paperboard and feature a food-grade pouch. Such efforts showcase Aldi's dedication to minimizing its environmental footprint.

Luke Emery, Aldi's plastic and packaging director, emphasized the company's mission: "We are committed to minimizing plastic packaging at Aldi, and we are constantly exploring ways in which we can make a meaningful change to our products. Through the introduction of these new recyclable packaging innovations, we hope to help customers reduce plastic use when shopping for everyday items at Aldi."

One of the best ways consumers can support Aldi's mission is by exploring plastic-free alternatives for everyday products. For instance, instead of using traditional plastic food packaging, look for items wrapped in bioplastics made from plants or opt for products packaged in materials like molded fiber or mycelium. These alternatives are not only more sustainable but also help reduce waste and keep harmful plastics out of the environment.

Additionally, recycling health and beauty products can make a significant impact. Many beauty brands, like Sephora and MAC Cosmetics, offer recycling programs that allow you to return empty containers for rewards or discounts. Choosing products from brands that use compostable or refillable packaging, such as MOB Beauty and Kiehl's, further supports this environmentally friendly approach.

By choosing products with sustainable packaging, shoppers can contribute to reducing plastic waste, making everyday shopping a more eco-friendly activity.

