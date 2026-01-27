Researchers stunned by findings after testing common kitchen item for 'forever chemicals': 'It's a bad idea'

"I was just thinking this yesterday. Who is testing the plastic baggies?"

An eco-wellness blog called Mamavation (@mamavation) tested 11 popular plastic sandwich bags — and found that every single one of them contained harmful "forever chemicals."

According to Green Matters, the blog's founder, Leah Segedie, and her team sent the bags to an Environmental Protection Agency-certified lab for testing, and she reported on Instagram that the lab "found traces of organic fluorine in 81%" of them, "including the 'cleaner alternatives.'"

In short, the results showed that "it's a bad idea to use most plastic sandwich bags for food storage."

The term forever chemicals refers to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, dangerous chemicals found in a shocking amount of everyday items — packaging, makeup, clothes, cleaning products, and more.

They're even present in animals that drink polluted water, which means people eat meat tainted with the stuff.

The chemicals have long-lasting, catastrophic effects on the human body. They have been found to affect hormone levels, immunity, and even the behavior of genes within the brain. They've also been linked to cancer.

Mamavation suggests sticking to "glass and stainless steel storage" for food. But there are other alternatives if convenience and packability are priorities. Silicone is a healthy option, and brands such as Stasher make reusable food-grade silicone resealable bags.

The benefits of using reusable containers? People save money by preserving leftovers instead of throwing them out, for one — the EPA estimates that the average American family wastes $3,000 on disposed food every year.

And, of course, it keeps people and their families healthier and free of destructive PFAS.

Users commented "plastic bags" on the post so they could be sent the results of the study. Others expressed gratitude.

"I was just thinking this yesterday. Who is testing the plastic baggies. Thank you!" one person wrote.

