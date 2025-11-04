Woman discovers shocking cause after being diagnosed with breast cancer: 'I am chock full'

Chilmark resident Jessica Roddy publicly advocated for more testing to be done in private wells in the Martha's Vineyard town after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer and learning that her drinking water tested positive for PFAS — "forever chemicals," MV Times reported.

Her doctors recommended a blood test. "I am chock full of PFAS, PFOS and many of the other fifteen 'forever chemicals' that were part of the test — levels in excess of 9/11 firefighters," she wrote in a letter to the Chilmark select board, per MV Times.

What's happening?

Roddy's doctor said that there could be a link between the PFAS in her water and her cancer diagnosis, and the National Cancer Institute agrees.

PFAS — perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — are a group of toxic chemicals that do not easily break down in the environment, so they accumulate in our bodies. They are commonly found in everyday items that most people are exposed to, such as food packaging, toiletries, cosmetics, nonstick cookware, and clothing.

They leach into the air, soil, and water supply, which is one reason Roddy may have been exposed to it in her private well.

Why is our exposure to PFAS concerning?

PFAS in the system have been linked to cancer, as well as other health issues, and studies show that they are present in the blood of 97% of Americans.

It is difficult to avoid them completely, but we can reduce exposure by avoiding products known to contain PFAS and opting for alternatives.

What's being done about PFAS in our drinking water?

Public water sources are required to be tested and reported on annually, but private wells are up to the individual homeowner to test, and the board of health in each town is the governing body.

When PFAS are detected, carbon filters are most often recommended.

The Biden administration enacted federal government regulations for the amount of acceptable PFAS in drinking water to the lowest detectable level, lower than any state regulations.

Educating the public about the potential for PFAS in the water supply and the harmful health problems they can cause is important.

Samantha Look, executive director of the Vineyard Conservation Society in Martha's Vineyard, was concerned by the information.

"We need to understand the potential sources … how we mitigate them … and make sure our community members are well educated, have access to water testing and understand potential exposures," Look said, per MV Times. "This is a pervasive and serious environmental and community health issue of a sort that I am not sure we are accustomed to dealing with."

Roddy hoped to spread the word in her community to encourage others who depend on private wells to test their water and to prompt further action and support from her town.

